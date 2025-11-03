Maple Leafs Game Day Preview: Hosting Crosby & the Penguins

The Toronto Maple Leafs are back in action tonight against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Amazon Prime Monday Night Hockey. They are looking to push for a second win after what was probably their best team effort against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night.

Related: NHL Morning Recap – November 1, 2025

After so much criticism, the Maple Leafs had easily their best outing of the season from start to finish against the Flyers. If they can carry that forward into tonight’s game, it’ll be huge to help them keep pace with other teams in the Atlantic Division. With their win on Saturday, they still remain tied with the Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres for last place in the division. Their next stretch of games, will be a test, but if they play well enough, are games they should be able to win.

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The game can be watched on Amazon Prime.

Maple Leafs News:

Now, onto the recent news surrounding the club. First and foremost, Chris Tanev is out of the hospital and back home. He has been placed back on the Injury Reverse (IR) and Dakota Mermis was recalled. It also looks like William Nylander is returning to the lineup after missing the last three games. He was hurt in the game against the Sabres on Oct. 24 after taking a cross-check from Jason Zucker. As for Steven Lorentz, he said he is feeling better, and should be back for Wednesday. Whether he draws into the lineup or not is still unknown, given that they have a surplus of forwards right now.

Anthony Stolarz, Austin Matthews, Morgan Rielly, William Nylander (The Hockey Writers)

That is the case with Bobby McMann, who was an extra at practice but head coach Craig Berube says that doesn’t mean he is going to be out of the lineup tonight. After practice, Berube said “Some decisions to make before puck drop vs. Penguins.” Which means the projected lineup below, could very well change especially with Nylander joining the lineup.

Team Stats

Toronto Maple Leafs

Season Record: 6-5-1

Top Scorers:

John Tavares – 6 G, 10 A, 16 P Matthew Knies – 4 G, 11 A, 15 P William Nylander – 3 G, 12 A, 15 P Auston Matthews – 6 G, 3 A, 9 P Morgan Rielly – 2 G, 5 A, 7 P

Goalie Stats:

Anthony Stolarz – 4-4-1, 3.13 GAA, .893 SV%

Cayden Primeau – 2-1-0, 4.30 GAA, .838 SV%

Pittsburgh Penguins

Season Record: 8-3-2

Evgeni Malkin – 3 G, 15 A, 18 P Sidney Crosby – 9 G – 7 A, 16 P Justin Brazeau – 6 G, 6 A, 12 P Anthony Mantha – 6 G, 5 A, 11 P Bryan Rust – 4 G, 6 A, 10 P

Goalie Stats:

Arturs Silovs – 7-3-2, 2.66 GAA, .913 SV%

Tristan Jarry – 5-1-0, 2.35 GAA, .923 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

Maple Leafs Projected Lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Nicholas Robertson

Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander

Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Matias Maccelli

Sammy Blais — Max Domi — Bobby McMann

Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Philippe Myers

Morgan Rielly — Brandon Carlo

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Joseph Woll, Calle Jarnkrok

Injured: Scott Laughton (lower body), Chris Tanev (upper body), Steven Lorentz (upper body)

Penguins Projected Lineup

Filip Hallander — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Anthony Mantha — Evgeni Malkin — Philip Tomasino

Tommy Novak — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Owen Pickering — Harrison Brunicke

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Connor Clifton, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand surgery), Kevin Hayes (upper body), Rutger McGroarty (upper body), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (undisclosed)