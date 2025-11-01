Predators Snap Losing Streak With Win Over the Flames

On Saturday afternoon, the Nashville Predators hosted the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena. The Flames entered play looking to bounce back after losing to the Ottawa Senators in a shootout, while the Predators were looking to snap a three-game losing streak.

Game Recap

It was a back-and-forth start to the period. However, it was the Predators that got on the board first, halfway through the period, with Michael Bunting deflecting home a point shot.

The Predators extended their lead less than a minute later, with Matthew Wood rifling a wrist shot past Dustin Wolf from the top of the right circle off a broken-up pass that came from Bunting, who still got credit for one of the assists.

They added their third unanswered goal just under three minutes later, with Jonathan Marchessault scoring on the Predators’ second power-play opportunity of the game, with around five minutes to play in the first period.

Marchy coming up big on the power play 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/FucE0nirzN — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) November 1, 2025

The 3-0 lead held into the first intermission, and to come out for the second period, the Flames replaced Wolf with Devin Cooley in net after outshooting the Predators 15-11 and finding themselves at a three-goal deficit through the first 20.

After a scoreless second period, the Flames broke the ice just under five minutes into the final period with Jonathan Huberdeau whacking home a rebound off a point shot on the doorstep, which extends his point streak to four games.

The Flames then clawed back within one with eight minutes left to play when Nazem Kadri made a nice move to get to the center of the ice and found Joel Farabee for a one-timer off the rush.

Served up perfectly 👀 pic.twitter.com/O8aBWPb9mN — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 1, 2025

However, this was as close as the Flames would come, as they took a late penalty, killing their chances of a comeback. Filip Forsberg would go on to steal a pass and add an empty net goal to close out the 4-2 victory for the Predators.

These two teams will meet back up again in Nashville in just over a month, in early December. Before that, the Predators will be on home ice Monday against the Vancouver Canucks, and the Flames will play the second half of a back-to-back on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.