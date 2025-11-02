Kampf Done With Toronto, Oilers Moving Stecher & More NHL Rumours

In today’s NHL rumour rundown, we start off by looking at David Kampf and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Marlies, and whether or not Kampf will ever play a game for either team again. We also look at the Edmonton Oilers and how they may look to move on from Troy Stecher with some healthy bodies returning. Finally, the latest update on the Utah Mammoth and Nick Schmaltz‘s extension doesn’t instill much confidence, but the door isn’t closed.

Kampf Could Be Done With Toronto

It was very clear that over the 2025 offseason, the Maple Leafs were looking to move Kampf. It wouldn’t have been a surprise to anybody, and so when the team was unable to find Kampf and his $2.4 million cap hit a new home, they had to improvise.

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kampf was placed on waivers on Oct. 3, and has played four games with the Marlies in the American Hockey League (AHL). On Saturday Headlines, Elliotte Friedman reported that Kampf was not playing, and that he would be uncertain for the next game, too, as he weighs his options for his future.

Related: Canucks Hesitant on Sherwood, Makar Contract & More NHL Rumours

Friedman listed Conor Sheary, Filip Zadina, and Brandon Saad, who have all walked away from contracts, and looked to extend their NHL career in another city. The thought of walking away, forfeiting, and terminating the contract is a big decision.

Kampf has a guaranteed $4 million to come, but clearly has a desire to play in the NHL rather than waiting in the AHL.

Friedman states, “…there’s no question that he’s taken some time this weekend to think about his future in the NHL, what he wants to do, and we’ll see if the Maple Leafs can find a move this weekend for him, or to clear space, or what next week brings him. But he wants to play, and he’s just taking some time because he’s frustrated right now”.

Stecher the Odd Man Out in Edmonton

With the Oilers getting some players back healthy, there are going to be some roster decisions to make. One of those decisions is going to be the future of Stecher with the team. While he has played a big role at different times, he isn’t one of the top six defensemen who are going to find themselves in the lineup, especially with Alec Regula nearing a return.

The Oilers have options when it comes to deciding who to move, but Friedman noted Stecher as the player the Oilers could look to find a “soft landing”. The team wants to do right by the player, as well as help themselves.

Stecher played 66 games last season, and six so far this season. He is a strong depth option, and with all of the questions about the Oilers’ defensemen, especially Matias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard, it seems like Stecher could be the first of many questions answered.

Schmaltz & Mammoth Far Apart on Extension

If you picked up Schmaltz in one of the later rounds of your fantasy draft, congratulations. He has been one of the best players in the league, which is great for both you and the Mammoth, but the difference is, you don’t have to pay him.

The Mammoth are going to have to cough up a big contract to get Schmaltz to stick around if he is going to continue playing anything like the way he has been. He currently sits in the top 10 in scoring, and while it is unlikely he finishes the year that way, he is playing very well.

Friedman reported that Schmaltz and the Mammoth were talking about a new contract, but were unable to get close and come to an agreement. The positive thing about the position the Mammoth are in is that they have $27 million for next season, and Schmaltz is the only significant free agent from the roster.

It is going to come down to how much the Mammoth wants to pay Schmaltz, rather than how much they are able to.