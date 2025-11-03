Blue Jackets Collapse Late in 3-2 Loss to Islanders

The Columbus Blue Jackets choked against the New York Islanders on Sunday night, falling 3-2 after giving up two goals in just 29 seconds late in the third period. The loss ended Columbus’s four-game winning streak.

Scoring two goals for the Islanders was 2025 No. 1 overall pick Matthew Schaefer, while Simon Holmstrom scored the game-winner with under a minute to go in regulation. David Rittich stopped 20 of 22 shots in the comeback win.

For the Blue Jackets, Miles Wood and Denton Mateychuk were the goalscorers, while Elvis Merzlikins faced a whopping 39 shots, stopping 36 of them in the loss. Also, the Blue Jackets were outshot 39-22 on the night, went 0-for-4 on the power play, and finished 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

First Period

The Islanders jumped out to a 1-0 lead about six minutes into the game. Schaefer sniped a power-play goal past Merzlikins off a pass from Bo Horvat.

By the end of the period, the Blue Jackets were trailing 1-0 and outshot 18-3 in what was a rough opening frame in all areas.

Second Period

The lone goal of the second period came from Wood, tying the game at 1-1 heading into the third.

Wood tipped in an Adam Fantilli shot with 4:39 remaining in the period, picking up his fourth goal of the season.

Third Period

The Blue Jackets took their first lead of the game 12:10 into the third when Mateychuk chipped home a rebound off a Kirill Marchenko shot.

It was Mateychuk’s third goal of the season, with Marchenko picking up his seventh assist. But in less than 30 seconds, late in regulation, the Blue Jackets completely let the game slip away.

With 1:07 left in the third, Schaefer scored his second of the game on a shot from distance that deflected off a defender’s stick and beat Merzlikins to tie it. It was Schaefer’s fifth goal of the season.

Then, with under a minute to go, Anders Lee fired a shot off the post that bounced right along the goal line before being cleaned up by Holmstrom for the game-winner.