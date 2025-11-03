3 Takeaways From the Kraken’s 3-1 Victory Over the Blackhawks

On Monday, Nov. 3, the Seattle Kraken hosted the Chicago Blackhawks for the two teams’ first of three meetings in the 2025-26 season.

The game started slowly with both teams recording ten shots in the first period, but no goals were scored. It was the Kraken who scored first early in the second period and then quickly extended their lead to two goals. Andre Burakovsky, the former Kraken, put Chicago on the board in the third, but that was the only goal the Blackhawks scored. The Kraken took the victory, 3-1, after a late third-period goal increased Seattle’s lead once more.

Oleksiak Opened the Scoring for Seattle

On Oct. 14, Jamie Oleksiak scored his first goal of the 2025-26 season. It took him nine games to record another point, but he opened the scoring in this game.

Related: 3 Different Goal Scorers Lead Kraken to 3-1 Victory Over Blackhawks

The defenseman opened the scoring early in the second period, with just about three minutes on the clock. Oleksiak picked up the loose puck from Chicago as they tried to clear it from the Kraken’s offensive zone. He took a shot from the blue line, which found its mark in the empty part of the net Arvid Soderblom tried to defend.

With this goal, Oleksiak is now a plus-1 for the season. He has been a strong defenseman for the team throughout Seattle’s five seasons, and now he is producing well offensively, too.

Beniers and Eberle are Seattle’s Dream Team

The other two goals, scored by Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle, respectively, demonstrated why these two should always be line partners; they should not be separated.

Five minutes after Oleksiak’s goal, the Kraken gained a power-play opportunity, which they capitalized on immediately. They won the immediate faceoff, and the puck found Eeli Tolvanen at the blue line. He passed it up to Eberle, who was up near the net. He sent an expert no-look backhand pass behind him, where it found Beniers. He sent the puck into the empty part of the net to give Seattle a two-goal lead.

Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken (Kevin Ng-Imagn Images)

As for Eberle’s goal, he scored with three minutes remaining in the game. Beniers stole the puck away from Frank Nazar but fell to the ice. Eberle was nearby and picked up the loose puck. He had Tolvanen on his wing, but he skated up to the net without making a pass and took a shot to score the game-winning goal.

Of Eberle’s five goals he has scored this season, Beniers has recorded an assist on three of them. On Beniers’ two goals of the season, Eberle has recorded an assist on both of them. The pair have an undeniable chemistry that has allowed Seattle to find major success this season. Beniers and Eberle have been line partners for several seasons now, but this game demonstrated why the pair should not be separated.

Daccord Robbed Chicago, and Chicago Robbed Him

Once again, Joey Daccord demonstrated a masterclass in goaltending. He made 29 saves on 30 shots, earning a save percentage (SV%) of .967. With this win, Daccord tallied his sixth of the season among ten games. This was also the fourth game where he allowed one goal or less.

Although Daccord is the Kraken’s starting goaltender, he made his attempt at producing offensively as well. He made two attempts at a goalie goal but was robbed by Artyom Levshunov. When asked about his attempts, Daccord stated, “Shooters shoot, so I shot it; I thought it was in.” This was not Daccord’s first try at a goalie goal, and there’s a good chance it won’t be his last.

Kraken Closing Out the Homestand

The Kraken will play their next game on Wednesday, Nov. 5, when they host the San Jose Sharks. This will mark the last game of the Kraken’s five-game homestand. Hopefully, they can close it out with another win.