Sharks’ Philipp Kurashev Showing Team’s Ability to Revitalize Careers

Although the San Jose Sharks have struggled in the past few seasons, they have succeeded in serving as a place for a number of veteran players to revitalize their careers. While a few players they added in the offseason looked like candidates to be their newest such reclamation project, none have begun the 2025-26 campaign as strikingly as forward Philipp Kurashev. At 26 years old in his sixth NHL season, he might not exactly be a grizzled veteran like the Sharks usually elevate, but his great start is proving to be a huge help to the team and a much-needed way to get his career back on track after a tough time last season.

Kurashev Bounces Back to Become Key Sharks Contributor

After recording 18 goals and 54 points in 2023-24, Kurashev looked to be turning into a breakout player for the Chicago Blackhawks, but to say that the following season was a step backward would be putting it mildly. He was limited to 51 games, during which he posted just seven goals and 14 points. Unable to parlay his previous success into a long-term contract, he signed a one-year deal in San Jose worth just over half of the yearly value of his previous contract.

Philipp Kurashev, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His time with the Sharks is barely underway, but the small sample size has been a wild success. In 11 games, he has scored five goals and added four assists. These numbers put him on pace for roughly 36 goals and 80 points for a full season — likely unsustainable, but a good indication of just how well he’s played so far. He is constantly involved in the action on the ice, helping the Sharks make good zone entries and keep the puck around the net. His aggression and willingness to force the issue have helped boost the team’s offense.

Kurashev has also helped provide much-needed consistency in the Sharks’ lineup. He often plays on a line with Alexander Wennberg and either William Eklund or Jeff Skinner, and that line has found good chemistry and produced results, with all four of those players currently averaging at least half a point per game.

For much of last season, the San Jose coaching staff had to juggle the team’s line combinations in an attempt to produce some offense. With Kurashev’s line playing so well, the Sharks can keep players together and allow them to work together over a long stretch of games. This consistency cascades to other lines — for instance, Macklin Celebrini’s fantastic start to the season is at least in part due to consistently playing with Will Smith and Tyler Toffoli. Of course, certain pieces will move in and out of the rotation due to injuries and other circumstances, but the Sharks can take comfort that they have certain players who work well together and who they can always keep linked.

Kurashev Showing the Value of a Change of Scenery

When a player has a difficult season or seasons, questions always arise. Are his challenges due to a shortcoming in his game or the situation he’s in? Is he just not in the right system, or maybe stuck behind other players? These questions don’t always have a single answer, but they show that sometimes the best thing for a player to do is change teams and see what happens.

While he’s only a short time into his Sharks tenure, Kurashev is showing how beneficial a new team can be. Last season suggested that his run in Chicago had gone as far as it could, so he moved on. He got a chance to reset in San Jose, and he’s taking full advantage. While the natural instinct from fans and analysts can be to focus on what the player did wrong at his previous stop, sometimes the problems can relate to circumstances as well. Kurashev is proving the value of testing that theory.

Kurashev’s Future With Sharks Remains Uncertain

While Kurashev has been a great Shark thus far, that doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to be one for very long. San Jose’s recent history shows a lot of trades involving players like him. Veterans who have revitalized their careers with the Sharks recently include Mikael Granlund, Jake Walman and Mackenzie Blackwood, all of whom the front office chose to trade instead of re-sign.

If Kurashev continues to play well, and the Sharks don’t parlay their recent strong play into postseason contention, he will generate some phone calls from playoff teams. The Sharks have leaned into selling at the trade deadline since Mike Grier became general manager, and this season could easily be the same.

At the same time, the Sharks need some veterans on their roster, and can’t assume that all of their young players will pan out. Some of the players they’ve signed short-term or traded for at the end of their contracts have proven worthy of longer deals, but those haven’t come in San Jose yet. Maybe Kurashev will be the player who bucks that trend.

Kurashev signed with the Sharks in an effort to give his career a much-needed jolt of energy. He might not actually be with the team for particularly long, but the fact that’s even being considered is a sign of just how well the move worked.