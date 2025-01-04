Panthers Even Season Series With Penguins Following 3-2 Shootout Win

Exactly a month after their last meeting, the Florida Panthers (24-14-2) and Pittsburgh Penguins (17-17-6) battled it out for the second time this season. While the first meeting needed overtime to decide the game, this one needed a shootout as the Panthers took a 3-2 win over the Penguins.

It was a battle of the goaltenders as Tristan Jarry stopped 31 of the 33 shots he saw. Spencer Knight made 29 saves on 31 shots in the win for the Panthers.

Florida Panthers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game Recap

The first period started with the Panthers on the front foot. The first five minutes did not come without some big opportunities for them, despite registering just four shots. Jarry came up with some huge saves, battling every shot that came his way. After eight minutes, the Penguins found their footing and put the pressure on. To end the period, they applied sustained pressure in the Panthers’ zone, but Knight kept things scoreless. Pittsburgh held a 13-10 shot advantage through one period of play.

Florida came out with a hot start in the second period. Moving the puck from low to high, Gustav Forsling opened the scoring just 36 seconds in, beating Jarry high to the glove side. After struggling with their prior two man advantages, one being a double minor for high-sticking on Sam Reinhart, the Penguins went back on the power play. They were able to convert at 11:09 as Sidney Crosby converted on the first of A.J. Greer’s double minor for high-sticking to make it a 1-1 game. Despite giving up a goal, the Panthers dictated play for most of the period. Shots through two periods were 20-17 Panthers.

Spencer Knight, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With 1:56 of power-play time left over from Marcus Pettersson’s tripping minor to end the second period, the Panthers came close to regaining the lead. With just seconds to go on a P.O Joseph cross-checking penalty at 6:57, the Panthers regained the lead at 8:48 of the third period. A shot through a screen from Carter Verhaege ricocheted off Matthew Tkachuk and into the net. With 2:01 to go in the game, Sam Bennett took a critical roughing penalty, which allowed the Penguins to go up 6-on-4 with the goalie pulled. With just under 40 seconds to go, Rickard Rakell secured a point for the Penguins as they went to overtime.

The teams could not be separated in overtime, and a shootout was needed. Reinhart and Anton Lundell found the back of the net, and Knight stopped both shooters he faced.

The Penguins finish their short two-game road trip with a divisional matchup in Raleigh with the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday (Jan. 5). The Panthers travel to Denver to take on the Colorado Avalanche on Monday (Jan. 6).