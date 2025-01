Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Avalanche – 1/4/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (17-18-3) at AVALANCHE (24-15-0)

7 p.m. ET; ALT, SNE, CITY, TVAS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Michael Pezzetta

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Sam Montembeault

Scratched: None

Injured: Patrik Laine (illness), David Savard (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Laine, a forward, and Savard, a defenseman, did not play in a 4-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Jonathan Drouin

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Oskar Olausson — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Wedgewood, a goalie, is week to week after leaving a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

