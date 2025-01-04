Projected Lineups for the Wild vs Hurricanes – 1/4/25

The Minnesota Wild take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

WILD (24-11-4) at HURRICANES (23-13-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, FDSNSO

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Travis Dermott

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce, Carson Lambos

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper body), Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Status report

The Wild will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 4-3 shootout win at the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Andrei Svechnikov — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Jordan Martinook — Jordan Staal — William Carrier

Eric Robinson — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body)

Status report

Drury will return after missing 10 games because of hand surgery; he was injured in a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 10 … Jost will get a second opinion on his injury and is expected to be out longer than week to week, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said; the forward was injured in Carolina’s 4-3 shootout loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

