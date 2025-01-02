Predators’ L’Heureux Suspended 3 Game For Slew Foot

During a game between the Nashville Predators and Minnesota Wild on Dec. 31, Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux slew-footed Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon, and has been suspended for three games.

In the second period of the game, which the Wild won 5-3, L’Heureux dumped the puck into the Wild’s end, and while in a race with Spureon, lifted the defenders stick, put his elbow into the chest, and left leg behind Spurgeon’s legs, and tripped him. Spurgeon would go feet-first into the boards, and would not return to the game, or lineup since.

L’Heureux was given a match penalty, and after his hearing with the Department of Player Safety, was assessed a three-game suspension.

L’Heureux, the former Halifax Moosehead and now NHL rookie, has four goals and nine points in 33 games this season. He has played with some grit throughout the season and his development, but this is his first NHL suspension.

Spurgeon has four goals and nine points in 32 games this season and has been a key piece of the Wild’s defense group that has helped them become one of the most dominant teams this season.