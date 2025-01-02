Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Sharks – 1/2/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (20-12-2) at SHARKS (11-23-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … Guentzel (upper body) is a game-time decision, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said
Sharks projected lineup
Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Shakir Mukhamadullin
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)
Status report
Vlasic will make his season debut. A shoulder injury prevented the defenseman from participating in training camp and he returned to practice Nov. 18. Grundstrom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. … Eklund took part in the morning skate but will not play. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is close to returning.
