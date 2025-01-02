Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Sharks – 1/2/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (20-12-2) at SHARKS (11-23-6)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NBCSCA

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Declan Carlile, Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning held an optional morning skate. … Guentzel (upper body) is a game-time decision, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said

Sharks projected lineup

Klim Kostin — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Nikolai Kovalenko — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Nico Sturm — Luke Kunin

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Shakir Mukhamadullin

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), William Eklund (upper body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body)

Status report

Vlasic will make his season debut. A shoulder injury prevented the defenseman from participating in training camp and he returned to practice Nov. 18. Grundstrom, a forward, was placed on injured reserve. … Eklund took part in the morning skate but will not play. Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said the forward is close to returning.

