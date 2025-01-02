Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Kraken – 1/2/25

The Vancouver Canucks take on the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANUCKS (17-11-8) at KRAKEN (17-19-2)

10 p.m. KHN, KONG, SNP

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk — J.T. Miller — Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander — Pius Suter — Conor Garland

Danton Heinen — Teddy Blueger — Kiefer Sherwood

Dakota Joshua — Max Sasson — Phil Di Giuseppe

Derek Forbort — Tyler Myers

Carson Soucy — Noah Juulsen

Erik Brannstrom — Vincent Desharnais

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Linus Karlsson, Guillaume Brisebois

Injured: Elias Pettersson (upper body), Quinn Hughes (upper body), Filip Hronek (upper body)

Status report

Hughes and Pettersson are not on Vancouver’s two-game road trip that concludes Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen — Shane Wright — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (upper body)

Status report

Seattle held an optional morning skate . … Daccord remains day to day and has been skating on his own. Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said Wednesday that the goalie is “dealing with a bruise that’s lingering.”

Latest for THW: