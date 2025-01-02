Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Golden Knights – 1/2/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLYERS (17-17-4) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (25-9-3)
10 p.m. SCRIPPS, NBCSP+, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov
Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway
Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters from a 4-0 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.
Golden Knights projected lineup
Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar
Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
The Golden Knights placed Barbashev, a forward, on injured reserve. Laczynski, a forward, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League.
