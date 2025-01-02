Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Golden Knights – 1/2/25

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10 p.m. SCRIPPS, NBCSP+, SNO, SNE, SN360, TVAS

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett — Ryan Poehling — Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Morgan Frost — Matvei Michkov

Joel Farabee — Sean Couturier — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler — Jamie Drysdale

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers will use the same 18 skaters from a 4-0 victory at the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday.

Golden Knights projected lineup

Victor Olofsson – Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Keegan Kolesar

Tanner Pearson — Brett Howden — Pavel Dorofeyev

Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbnasev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights placed Barbashev, a forward, on injured reserve. Laczynski, a forward, was recalled from Henderson of the American Hockey League.

