Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Flames – 1/2/25

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (16-15-6) at FLAMES (18-12-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, Utah16

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Liam O’Brien — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Status report

Utah has a “little bug around the team” that could lead to some game-time decisions, coach Andre Tourigny said. … Keller could return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an illness. … Bortuzzo will play after missing nine games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 10.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dan Vladar

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: None

Status report

Calgary will use the same lineup from a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, with Vladar starting in goal.

