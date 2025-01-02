Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Flames – 1/2/25

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (16-15-6) at FLAMES (18-12-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, Utah16
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Liam O’Brien — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Robert Bortuzzo
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Matias Maccelli, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Status report
Utah has a “little bug around the team” that could lead to some game-time decisions, coach Andre Tourigny said. … Keller could return after missing a 4-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday because of an illness. … Bortuzzo will play after missing nine games with a lower-body injury sustained against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 10.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Walker Duehr
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dan Vladar
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: None
Status report
Calgary will use the same lineup from a 3-1 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, with Vladar starting in goal.
