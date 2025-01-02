Projected Lineup for the Sabres vs Avalanche – 1/2/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SABRES (14-20-4) at AVALANCHE (23-15-0)

9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT

Sabres projected lineup

Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs

Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram

Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power

Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Ross Colton

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Juuso Parsinen — Oskar Olausson — Jere Innala

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Calvin de Haan

Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)

Status report

Nichushkin, a forward, is day to day.

