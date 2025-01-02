Projected Lineup for the Sabres vs Avalanche – 1/2/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (14-20-4) at AVALANCHE (23-15-0)
9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT
Sabres projected lineup
Jason Zucker — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
JJ Peterka — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Zach Benson — Jiri Kulich — Peyton Krebs
Beck Malenstyn — Ryan McLeod — Sam Lafferty
Rasmus Dahlin — Bowen Byram
Mattias Samuelsson — Owen Power
Jacob Bryson — Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Henri Jokiharju, Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Jordan Greenway (middle body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Jonathan Drouin — Casey Mittelstadt — Ross Colton
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Juuso Parsinen — Oskar Olausson — Jere Innala
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Calvin de Haan
Injured: Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Miles Wood (upper body)
Status report
Nichushkin, a forward, is day to day.
