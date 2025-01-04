Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Kings – 1/4/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (20-13-2) at KINGS (22-10-5)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee

Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Hedman participated in the Lightning’s morning skate Saturday and is expected to play after he was struck in the ear by a puck in the third period of a 2-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot

Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere

Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius

Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence

Kyle Burroughs

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev

Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Status report

The Kings did not conduct a morning skate Saturday.

Latest for THW: