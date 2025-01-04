Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Kings – 1/4/25

The Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
LIGHTNING (20-13-2) at KINGS (22-10-5)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, FDSNSUN
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Gage Goncalves — Nick Paul — Mitchell Chaffee
Zemgus Girgensons — Luke Glendening — Michael Eyssimont
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
Hedman participated in the Lightning’s morning skate Saturday and is expected to play after he was struck in the ear by a puck in the third period of a 2-1 loss at the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Quinton Byfield — Tanner Jeannot
Kevin Fiala — Phillip Danault — Alex Laferriere
Andre Lee — Samuel Helenius
Mikey Anderson — Vladislav Gavrikov
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Kyle Burroughs
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas, Arthur Kaliyev
Injured: Trevor Moore (upper body), Trevor Lewis (lower body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Status report
The Kings did not conduct a morning skate Saturday.
