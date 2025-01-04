Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Flames – 1/4/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (12-20-7) at FLAMES (18-13-7)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza
Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista
Ozzy Wiesblatt — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Justin Barron
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)
Suspended: Zachary L’Heureux
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Annunen will start after Saros made 27 saves in a 3-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Novak, a forward, and Lauzon and Wilsby, both defensemen, are day to day and aren’t expected to play.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: None
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Kuzmenko will play in place of Duehr, a forward, after being scratched in seven of the past eight games.
