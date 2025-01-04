Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Flames – 1/4/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (12-20-7) at FLAMES (18-13-7)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault

Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Vinnie Hinostroza

Mark Jankowski — Fedor Svechkov — Luke Evangelista

Ozzy Wiesblatt — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons

Roman Josi — Justin Barron

Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg

Spencer Stastney — Luke Schenn

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: None

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body)

Suspended: Zachary L’Heureux

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate. … Annunen will start after Saros made 27 saves in a 3-0 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. … Novak, a forward, and Lauzon and Wilsby, both defensemen, are day to day and aren’t expected to play.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Andrei Kuzmenko

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: None

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate. … Kuzmenko will play in place of Duehr, a forward, after being scratched in seven of the past eight games.

