Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Stars – 1/4/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (17-15-6) at STARS (23-13-1)
8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Liam O’Brien — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki — Kevin Connauton
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Matias Maccelli
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Bortuzzo, a defenseman, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. .. Connauton was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there are some game-time decisions with an illness going through the team recently.
Stars projected lineup
Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven
Colin Blackwell — Sam Steel — Arttu Hyry
Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley
Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell
Mathew Dumba — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)
Status report
The Stars held an optional morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.
