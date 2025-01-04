Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Stars – 1/4/25

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (17-15-6) at STARS (23-13-1)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, Victory+

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Liam O’Brien — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone — Kevin Stenlund — Alex Kerfoot

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki — Kevin Connauton

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Matias Maccelli

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (upper body), John Marino (upper body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Bortuzzo, a defenseman, is week to week and was placed on injured reserve Saturday. .. Connauton was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Utah coach Andre Tourigny said there are some game-time decisions with an illness going through the team recently.

Stars projected lineup

Jamie Benn — Matt Duchene — Wyatt Johnston

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz –Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Mavrik Bourque — Logan Stankoven

Colin Blackwell — Sam Steel — Arttu Hyry

Miro Heiskanen — Thomas Harley

Nils Lundkvist — Esa Lindell

Mathew Dumba — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Tyler Seguin (hip), Mason Marchment (face)

Status report

The Stars held an optional morning skate. They are expected to use the same lineup from a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

