LA Kings Game Notes: Kickoff 2025 With 3-0 Win Over Devils

It’s a new year but the same old Los Angeles Kings as they did what they continue to do, which is win hockey games. Being as consistent as ever right now the Kings opened 2025 with a 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils. If yesterday’s game was any indication of what’s to come this year then the Kings should be extremely happy.

“I think it’s the perfect way to start the new year, I would be lying if I said it wasn’t,” said head coach Jim Hiller.

Grinding out a tight game against another one of the top teams in the league isn’t easy, but right now, it doesn’t seem to matter who is on the opposing bench. The Kings are playing some of their best hockey right now, and their belief that they can win on any given night is as strong as ever. They are winning in different ways, and right now, they seem unstoppable.

Shutting out the team that has scored the fourth most goals in the league is surely something. A full-team effort and a few big plays from different players throughout the game made it possible. The Devils lost the night before to the Anaheim Ducks and in that first period, you could tell they really wanted to forget about that loss and get back into the win column. The Kings withstood an early push from the Devils before they stepped it up in the second and third.

Lee Scores First NHL Goal

What better feeling is there than scoring your first NHL goal or seeing a teammate score their first goal? It was only a matter of time before Andre Lee potted his and on the first day of 2025, he finally cashed in.

The 24-year-old seventh-round pick back in 2019 shocked the Kings community when he made the roster out of camp. In his 19th career game, he didn’t just score, but he opened the scoring with a beauty. Skating into a puck that was flipped into the offensive zone by defenseman Jordan Spence, Lee used that speed of his to go in all alone on a breakaway before going bar down on Devils goaltender Jake Allen.

“Yeah it was cool, it was a great play from Speny (Jordan Spence) there,” Lee said. “It’s a dream and to get it out of the way was definitely good.”

“It’s one of the best things to be part of that and see somebody score their first NHL goal,” Hiller said. “He used his speed first of all and then his reach […] what a finish.”

Since training camp, one thing that has stood out with Lee is his dedication to driving toward the net when he gets the chance. Using his big frame and speed to angle his way to the net is something that paid off. He’s a part of a fourth line that goes out there and works. Not known for their flashiness or goal-scoring ability, whenever this team needs a heavy shift, Lee and company deliver.

Kuemper Locks It Down

I mentioned earlier how the Devils have scored the fourth most goals out of any other team so far this season but against the Kings they couldn’t find the back of the net and a big reason for that was thanks to goaltender Darcy Kuemper. The Kings were outshot in all three periods but Kuemper was there each time, stopping all 33 Devils shots. It’s not very often that the Kings give up 30-plus shots but against a high-end team like the Devils, you know they are going to find a way to get the puck to the net and create chances. That’s what good teams do and there’s a reason why they sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division. Kuemper needed to be on top of his game to pick up his first career win against the Devils.

“It was just a big game for us, you know we love playing against the other top teams in the league and this is a tough team to play against, they got a ton of skill. We came with a mindset that we were going to just play hard start to finish and make them make mistakes,” Kuemper said. “Shutouts usually take a whole team, it’s a team stat really.”

Kuemper was dialed in but without that team effort, the shutout doesn’t happen. Forward Warren Foegele stole a clear goal from Jesper Bratt in the second period sticking out his stick to deflect the puck away from the open cage. A challenge from the coaching staff in the second kept the Devils off the scoreboard again as well.

Goaltending has been a touchy subject for the Kings ever since Jonathan Quick was traded. A tandem of Kuemper and David Rittich didn’t scream elite goaltending and while it hasn’t been all perfect, both of them have done enough and even more than they were expected to on a lot of nights, and obviously they have played a key part in the success the Kings have found this season.

After a rough season in Washington, the Kings are thankful Kuemper has been able to bounce back. They gave up a lot to acquire Pierre Luc-Dubois, and although that trade will go down as one of the worst for the Kings, it’s nice to see that they were able to salvage a little bit by getting a reliable starting goaltender.

Penalty Kill Was Stellar

We know all about the defensive nature of this Kings team. It’s one of the things they thrive on and their commitment to their structure and poise in the defensive zone is one of the biggest reasons why they have been able to rack up so many wins.

The Kings’ penalty kill has been pretty good all season long, currently ranked the ninth best operating at 82.3%. Against the Devils, it was particularly good as it went 6/6. Killing off six power plays in a game is already remarkable but doing it against the team with the second-best power play in the league is just nuts.

The Devils’ power play percentage is at 28.6% and you would think that a power play that successful would be able to capitalize at least once with that many opportunities. It wasn’t even that Kuemper stole the show or the Devils couldn’t buy a goal. The Kings made it extremely difficult for the Devils to get anything going on the power play only giving up six total shots through all six Devils power plays. Forget about what the Devils were able to get to the net on the power play, the Kings in three power play opportunities created more high-danger chances (five) than the Devils created in six (three).

“We have put a lot of pressure on teams, it’s difficult to go against that kind of penalty kill but it’s equally as difficult to penalty kill that way. It requires a ton of energy, a ton of quick reads, and most importantly a very good stick and so you see primarily it’s Edmundson, Gavrikov, Anderson back there,” said Hiller.

Home Sweet Home

There’s not much else to say other than the Kings love playing at home. Crypto.com Arena has been a hotbed in terms of wins for the Kings this season and they keep on coming. Now with a 13-2-1 record at home, their win over the Devils made it eight straight wins at home. No other team in the NHL has fewer losses at home than the Kings. They have brought a new meaning to the term “home ice advantage” and with the way they are playing at home right now any team that steps foot into Crypto.com Arena is in for a treat.

“The building’s just been rocking. I think it’s a really fun vibe, the music is good, our guys love playing here, the fans are passionate so there’s no doubt that drives us forward, there’s just no doubt in my mind,” said Hiller.

“We love coming to play in front of our fans […] we just feel super comfortable here, doesn’t matter who we are playing we are coming into the game like we are going to win and that’s our mindset,” said Kuemper.

The Kings will have two days off before they go back at it again against the Tampa Bay Lightning and look for their fourth straight win and ninth straight at home.