Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – 1/4/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (20-16-4) at MAPLE LEAFS (24-13-2)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak
Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Osterle is expected to play after being a healthy scratch the past three games.
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar
Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Conor Timmins, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)
Status report
Matthews will return after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury; the center was a full participant in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday.
