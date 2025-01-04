Projected Lineups for the Bruins vs Maple Leafs – 1/4/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie

Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Jordan Oesterle — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Marc McLaughlin, Parker Wotherspoon

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Osterle is expected to play after being a healthy scratch the past three games.

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty — John Tavares — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — Max Domi — Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz — David Kampf — Connor Dewar

Morgan Rielly — Phillippe Myers

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Conor Timmins, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Pontus Holmberg (illness)

Status report

Matthews will return after missing the past six games with an upper-body injury; the center was a full participant in the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday.

