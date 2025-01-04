NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Rangers, Canucks, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks and New York Rangers are teams that could pursue J.T. Miller if the forward becomes available out of Vancouver. Is Mika Zibanejad someone the Rangers would seriously consider trading? Finally, Auston Matthews returns for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but is he ready? Not everyone thinks so.

Blackhawks and Rangers Both Like J.T. Miller

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted during Friday’s 32 Thoughts podcast that he believes J.T. Miller is a player the Chicago Blackhawks should pursue. He also thinks the New York Rangers remain interested in bringing back Miller, even if that’s not an easy trade for the Rangers to make.

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks celebrates his game winning goal during the third period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Miller has earned a reputation as someone who pushes teammates, sometimes to the point of discomfort. However, both the Blackhawks and Rangers could use a little more of that in their respective locker rooms. During an appearance on Sportsnet’s 650’s Halford and Brough Show, Canucks’ insider Rick Dhaliwal reports the team has spoken with the Rangers. However, those conversations were not just limited to discussions about Miller. The two sides spoke about “many things,” said Dhaliwal. He noted the Canucks have been interested in Rangers winger Alexis Lafreniere and defenseman Braden Schneider for some time.

The belief is that the Canucks still aren’t likely to move either Miller or Pettersson. Ideally, they’d like both men to work out their issues and move forward as teammates.

Names Out There When it Comes to the Rangers

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, on a recent episode of The Latest, the Rangers are still a team to keep an eye on. Among the moves they could make is a coaching change or roster trade. One name that is getting attention is Mika Zibanejad.

Pagnotta explained:

But we’ve been hearing over the last few days, since the holiday freeze lifted, that the New York Rangers continue to explore the trade market and different types of moves that they could potentially make. We’ve reported previously that K’Andre Miller‘s name is out there, and he’s a player that has generated interest. We know Reilly Smith is out there. We already know Chris Kreider is out there as well. An interesting name to look at is Mika Zibanejad.

Pagnotta says there haven’t been formal discussions to his knowledge about a trade, nor have the Rangers asked where he would consider going as part of his no-move clause. “But it sounds like if the Rangers find the right deal, that would be a consideration for Mika Zibanejad to consider a move out of New York.”

Auston Matthews Is Back for the Maple Leafs

Auston Matthews confirmed that he will return to the lineup tonight against the Bruins. “The last couple of skates I’ve had have felt good,” he said ahead of Saturday’s game.

There were unsubstantiated rumors that he had suffered a dislocated hip and that the Leafs were considering LTIR. It’s good to see that those rumors were not accurate. It’s not clear how much the 4 Nations Face Off tournament is a motivator for Matthews, but many believe his desire to play in that tournament could be leading his return timeline for the Maple Leafs. Sam McKee of The Real Kyper and Bourne show tweeted, “We’ll see how it goes here but I’m skeptical he’s ready.”