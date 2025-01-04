Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Blue Jackets – 1/4/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUES (19-17-4) at BLUE JACKETS (16-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Mathieu Joseph — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Ryan Suter
Tyler Tucker — Scott Perunovich
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: None
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (illness), Justin Faulk (upper body)
Status report
The Blues did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. … Hofer could start after Binnington made 20 saves Friday. … Faulk, a defenseman, did not play Friday and was replaced by Perunovich.
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese
Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier
Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly
Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro
Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson
Elvis Merzlikins
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he “maybe” would dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a sixth straight game and there could be some changes to the second, third and fourth lines.
