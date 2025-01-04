Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Blue Jackets – 1/4/25

The St. Louis Blues take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Mathieu Joseph — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Ryan Suter

Tyler Tucker — Scott Perunovich

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: None

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (illness), Justin Faulk (upper body)

Status report

The Blues did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-0 win against the Ottawa Senators on Friday. … Hofer could start after Binnington made 20 saves Friday. … Faulk, a defenseman, did not play Friday and was replaced by Perunovich.

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dmitri Voronkov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Zach Aston-Reese

Kent Johnson — Cole Sillinger — Mathieu Olivier

Mikael Pyyhtia — Sean Kuraly

Zach Werenski — Dante Fabbro

Denton Mateychuk — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson

Elvis Merzlikins

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Jordan Harris, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said he “maybe” would dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a sixth straight game and there could be some changes to the second, third and fourth lines.

