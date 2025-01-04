Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Jets – 1/4/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET

Red Wings projected lineup

Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko

Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Tyler Motte

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl

Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson

Alex Lyon

Cam Talbot

Scratched: William Lagesson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)

Status report

Petry, a defenseman, traveled with the Red Wings but will not play after he was injured during a 5-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Detroit recalled Lagesson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk

Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)

Status report

The Jets held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.

