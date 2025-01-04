Projected Lineups for the Red Wings vs Jets – 1/4/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Winnipeg Jets at the Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (16-18-4) at JETS (27-11-2)
7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET
Red Wings projected lineup
Joe Veleno — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Jonatan Berggren — J.T. Compher — Vladimir Tarasenko
Michael Rasmussen — Marco Kasper — Tyler Motte
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Erik Gustafsson — Albert Johansson
Alex Lyon
Cam Talbot
Scratched: William Lagesson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Jeff Petry (undisclosed)
Status report
Petry, a defenseman, traveled with the Red Wings but will not play after he was injured during a 5-4 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday; Detroit recalled Lagesson, a defenseman, from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on Friday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron — David Gustafsson — Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey — Neal Pionk
Colin Miller — Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola — Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)
Status report
The Jets held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-3 overtime loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. … Appleton, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday, retroactive to Dec. 28.
