NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Jets, Oilers, Canucks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Winnipeg Jets are among two teams rumored to be interested in Jonathan Toews. Will others jump into the conversation if Toews decides to make his comeback this season? Meanwhile, the Jets might think less is more at this season’s trade deadline. After reports Edmonton is trying to get a deal done, defenseman Ty Emberson says he wants to stay with the Oilers. Finally, is Thatcher Demko injured again?

Maple Leafs and Jets Among Interested Teams in Jonathan Toews

NHL insider Frank Seravalli noted during Thursday’s Amazon on Prime broadcast that three teams are known to be early suitors for veteran NHL star Jonathan Toews. Seravalli listed the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Colorado Avalanche.

He explained:

“… I’m going to give you three teams to keep an eye on if Jonathan Toews does decide to make it come back bid. One of them is the Toronto Maple Leafs. A third-line center has been on Brad Treliving’s wish list all season long. The other would be the Winnipeg Jets, the hometown team for Jonathan Toews. And, the third would be the Colorado Avalanche, in desperate need of another center.”

Jets Might Play It Slow at This Season’s Deadline

Speaking of the Jets, Seravalli noted that he’s not sure the team will push all in again this season. After taking sizeable swings the past couple of years and having little to nothing to show for it, GM Kevin Cheveldayoff might choose to play things a bit more slowly.

Kevin Cheveldayoff, general manager of the Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Seravalli reported on Sportsnet that they will likely be buyers, but explained:

“And I just wonder, I don’t, again, don’t know exactly what Kevin Cheveldayoff’s thinking. But when you, when you do go out last year, and make the additions that you did and then don’t find success in the playoffs, do you turn around the next year and say, ‘maybe less is more.’ Maybe we have a good team, and don’t need to do that. I don’t know.”

The Jets started out hot this season but have since come back down to Earth. They should be a contender, but they might not be the lock they looked to be early on.

Emberson Wants to Stick With the Oilers

Amidst rumors that the Oilers are trying to extend the blueliner early in the new year, Ty Emberson told Sportsnet’s Mark Spector that he’s interested in signing an extension with the team. He said, “My agent mentioned something to me about that a couple of days ago.” He added, “If it happens to work out, I’d be excited. I love it here … and hopefully can spend more time here.”

Emberson talked about his run with the team and how he’s finding his place. He knows he’s been an under-the-radar piece of the puzzle but argues that’s not always a bad thing. He’s right in that, by not making glaring mistakes, he’s become a trusted piece of the defense core. It’s one of the reasons the Oilers want to get his deal done.

He’s currently a Group 6 unrestricted free agent. However, if he plays 15 more games, he can remain a restricted free agent.

Thatcher Demko Had Back Spasms

When Thatcher Demko left Thursday’s game versus the Seattle Kraken, Canucks fans feared the worst. Another injury setback would be disastrous for the goaltender and the Canucks. Demko took a fall when he was bumped into by his own teammate and left the game. It didn’t look like much, but there was still worry.

The latest update is that head coach Rick Tocchet said Demko was dealing with back spasms.