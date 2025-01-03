Ducks Prospect Sennecke Awarded OHL’s Player of the Month for December

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced yesterday (Jan. 2) that Oshawa Generals forward Beckett Sennecke, taken third overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, was awarded Player of the Month honors for December. He scored nine times and assisted on 13 others in just eight games, bringing his season totals to 24 goals and 28 assists in 31 games. Those stats lead the Generals and rank fifth in the OHL.

Sennecke Is a Player Motivated

The offensive outburst followed his initial omission from Canada’s World Junior Championship roster invitations, and though he was later invited to camp, he didn’t make the final roster for Team Canada, who fizzled out in disappointing fashion with a second straight loss in the quarterfinals to Czechia. His size and skill would have been useful for a team that struggled to finish its chances in the latter stages of the tournament.

It’s onward and upward for the 18-year-old forward, though, as he will look to build upon his impressive December and lead the East Division-leading Generals the rest of the season. Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek surprised many when he took Sennecke third overall last June, but his monster season, which has included some highlight reel plays and statistics, is beginning to demonstrate that there is real potential there.

Sennecke and the Generals resume play tonight against the Kingston Frontenacs.