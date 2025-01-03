Blue Jackets Lose Heartbreaker in Last Minute to Red Wings

The Columbus Blue Jackets were in great position to win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. But then things got ripped from them in an instant.

Jonatan Berggren scored the game-winning goal with only 36 seconds left in regulation to lift the Red Wings to a 5-4 win over the Blue Jackets in front of a sellout crowd at Nationwide Arena. The Blue Jackets will be thinking about this one for a bit.

Game Recap

An early too many men penalty against the Red Wings got the Blue Jackets off to the right start. James van Riemsdyk scored on a deflection just 2:42 into the game.

For the rest of the first period, the Red Wings controlled the game. They scored three unanswered goals while swarming the Blue Jackets every time they touched the puck.

Goals by Patrick Kane, Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat lifted the Red Wings to a 3-1 lead. Gustafsson’s goal was his first of the season. DeBrincat’s was the first of two scored on the power play.

Alex DeBrincat’s three points on the night helped pace the Red Wings on Thursday. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets found themselves in the second period. Zach Werenski scored his 12th goal of the season putting him in the NHL lead for goals by a defenseman. He had eight shots on the night giving him 19 in the last two games combined. Sean Monahan then tied the game off a great feed by van Riemsdyk.

Then things got quite interesting in the third. On another power play, Dylan Larkin was able to put the Red Wings up 4-3. They had multiple chances to put the game out of reach but Elvis Merzlikins made three huge saves to keep it a one-goal game. That seemed to pay off at first.

With just 2:41 left in regulation, van Riemsdyk scored his second of the night by winning a battle and putting the loose puck past Cam Talbot. The Red Wings challenged for goalie interference. Officials ruled that van Riemsdyk did not impede Talbot from playing his position. The failed challenge resulted in a Blue Jackets’ power play in a 4-4 game.

Not only did the Blue Jackets fail to score on that power play, they got an unfortunate bounce that turned into the game-winning goal. Berggren came out of the box after serving the delay of game penalty and got a breakaway thanks to a diving play by Tyler Motte. Berggren made no mistake to convert the game-winning goal. The Blue Jackets had a chance in the final seconds but couldn’t convert.

Each goaltender finished the night with 21 saves. Postgame, the Blue Jackets admitted they had a slow start but got better as the game went on. Adam Fantilli said they thought they should have won the game.

The Blue Jackets will practice Friday in advance of their game against the St. Louis Blues Saturday. The Red Wings head to Winnipeg on Saturday to finish their two-game road trip.