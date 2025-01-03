McMann Scores Twice to Beat the Islanders 2-1

Welcome to 2025. No, you’re not in the wrong year. Yes, the Toronto Maple Leafs and New York Islanders played each other again. It’s the second time in a week but the first game for both teams in the new year.

It’s always a spectacle for John Tavares when the game is in New York, as Islanders fans boo him every time he touches the puck. The relentless booing stems from his decision to leave the organization and sign with the Maple Leafs almost seven years ago. Islanders fans likely will never forget how he left and will continue to remind him for the rest of his career.

1st Period

Typically, games between the Islanders and Maple Leafs tend to be uneventful, and the first period of this matchup followed that trend. It was slow, defensive, and lacked any major drama.

The most notable moment came when Casey Cizikas was called for boarding Chris Tanev. Matthew Knies quickly jumped in to defend his teammate, sparking a brief scrum. Aside from that, the period ended in a 0-0 tie, offering exactly the kind of low-energy hockey fans have come to expect when these two teams face off.

Second Period

The second period opened up a bit more and became more of a track meet. Both teams traded chances; however, Joseph Woll and Ilya Sorokin played exceptionally well through the first 30 minutes. The game remained tied at 0 at the halfway mark. The first goal of the game came off the stick of Bobby McMann (11), giving the Maple Leafs the lead. The play developed from a hard reverse hit by Max Domi, which freed up the puck for Nick Robertson. Robertson found McMann in the slot, and he beat Sorokin to break the deadlock.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Remember when I called this game boring? Well, after the Domi hit, Hudson Fasching finished his check on Domi, who retaliated and was called for it. As soon as the play ended, Scott Mayfield went after Domi, but the refs intervened and stopped anything from escalating further. With 1:45 left in the second, Mayfield managed to beat Woll, tying the game at 1-1.

3rd Period

The final frame started much like the second, with plenty of back-and-forth action from both teams. The Maple Leafs and Islanders traded chances for the first 10 minutes. At 10:18, McMann took a tripping penalty, sending the Islanders to the power play. Although they created some opportunities, they were unable to capitalize, keeping the game tied at 1-1.

The Maple Leafs got their chance on the power play at 4:41 when Adam Pelech was called for tripping. The Leafs took advantage, scoring to take the lead. McMann (12) pounced on a fortuitous bounce off the end boards and put the puck into the open net.

The Islanders pulled their goalie with two minutes left and threw everything they had at tying the game. Technically, they did put the puck into the net, but the referee ruled it no goal on the ice. After review, the call was confirmed, and the score remained 2-1.

The Maple Leafs held on to secure the 2-1 victory.