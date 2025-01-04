Blue Jackets Fantilli Settling into Defined Role

The Columbus Blue Jackets enter their game Saturday against the St. Louis Blues seventh in the NHL in goals for. That in part has helped the team stay within shouting distance of the playoff race.

With skill and young talent all over the ice, seeing the Blue Jackets start to figure things out offensively shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. But perhaps a little surprising is that they’re in the top-10 in offense while Adam Fantilli has seen a slight dip in his numbers despite averaging a little more ice time in Year 2.

Fantilli is still impacting the game when he’s on the ice with his speed and playmaking ability. What is going perhaps a little more unnoticed is what he’s doing with the things that don’t always pop on the scoresheet.

Fantilli Has Defined Role

In recent games, Fantilli has centered a line with James van Riemsdyk on his left and Zach Aston-Reese on his right. That has been the Blue Jackets’ third line.

Head coach Dean Evason said on Saturday morning that the lines except for Sean Monahan’s line could see a different look. According to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets, van Riemsdyk moved up to play with Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson while Mathieu Olivier skated with Fantilli and Aston-Reese at Friday’s practice.

Fantilli is not being asked to carry the offense. He’s being asked to play a defined role as the Blue Jackets’ third-line center. It’s an important role for several reasons. While they will provide some offense and do everything they can to keep the puck out of their next, Aston-Reese said there was another big thing they provide the team as a line. It’s an area that he thinks Fantilli doesn’t get enough credit for.

“I think I’d like to consider it more of an energy line where it’s physical,” Aston-Reese said. “(Fantilli) actually doesn’t get enough credit (for being physical.) Look at the leaderboard. He’s up there a lot of nights chipping in in the hits department. I think it’s generating energy for the team, being physical. I think whoever is with us we’re always going to be pretty sound defensively.”

Zach Aston-Reese said Adam Fantilli doesn’t get enough credit for his physicality. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Looking at the Blue Jackets’ leaders in hits, Aston-Reese has a point. Olivier leads them by far with 141 hits. Then it’s Sean Kuraly with 91 and Aston-Reese with 89. Coming in fourth place in the hits department is Fantilli. He has 59 hits on the season. He’s showing he’s not afraid to play that way. He’s centering the line that will bring most of the physicality.

Fantilli understands the role he has and is embracing it. Now playing with Olivier will only make that energy and physical play a stronger point of emphasis. But Fantilli and Aston-Reese have complemented each other so far.

“He plays fast. He plays hard,” Fantilli said of Aston-Reese. We were just talking about keeping things simple which is great. We’re going to run the third line so we’re trying to do a third line’s job. Just get the puck in, play hard, play fast and try and get the offense where we can.”

You Might Also Like

Having a wealth of knowledge around Fantilli certainly doesn’t hurt things. van Riemsdyk and Aston-Reese have both been around a long time and have seen many things. There is one thing in particular that Fantilli has appreciated playing with them.

“He’s always talking on the bench which is extremely helpful,” Fantilli said of van Riemsdyk. “He’s always there for advice whenever you need it. So he’s been great to play with.”

“There’s a lot more communication,” Aston-Reese said of Fantilli. “He’s doing really good talking in the D-zone. Just the way our system is, it’s a lot of whoever’s first back is with the low forward. So it’s recognition there and he’s been really good with communicating who’s the low forward and things like that.”

Final Thoughts

While Fantilli isn’t lightning up the scoreboard as some think he should by now, he’s still doing plenty to impact the game while learning the other side of the puck. He’s learning from those that have seen a lot in the NHL.

Fantilli and his lack of offense is far down the list of worries for the Blue Jackets. He’s being asked to a play a defined role in which doesn’t require him to generate offense every shift.

The offense will come for Fantilli. For now, he’s impacting the game with his speed and his physicality. It’s caught the attention of his linemates.

Having a potential number-one center bodes well for the future of the Blue Jackets. Having that potential number-one be just as dependable defensively could be a game-changer. Fantilli is investing his time now in being more dependable defensively. That should make every Blue Jackets fan smile.