Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Panthers – 1/3/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (17-17-5) at PANTHERS (23-14-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNO, SNE, SN360

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass

Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino

Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph — Marcus Pettersson

Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Owen Pickering

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi

Injured: Kris Letang (upper body)

Status report

Pickering appears ready to return after missing four games with a concussion. … Letang, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss his third straight game. … The Penguins re-assigned Nathan Clurman, a defenseman, to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

Latest for THW:

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

Latest for THW: