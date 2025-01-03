Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Panthers – 1/3/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PENGUINS (17-17-5) at PANTHERS (23-14-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SCRIPPS, NHLN, SNO, SNE, SN360
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting — Evgeni Malkin — Cody Glass
Drew O’Connor — Kevin Hayes — Philip Tomasino
Matt Nieto — Blake Lizotte — Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph — Marcus Pettersson
Matt Grzelcyk — Erik Karlsson
Ryan Graves — Owen Pickering
Tristan Jarry
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Shea, Jesse Puljujarvi
Injured: Kris Letang (upper body)
Status report
Pickering appears ready to return after missing four games with a concussion. … Letang, a defenseman, is day to day and will miss his third straight game. … The Penguins re-assigned Nathan Clurman, a defenseman, to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Eetu Luostarinen — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov — Adam Boqvist
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Injured: Niko Mikkola (upper body), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. … Mikkola, a defenseman, is expected to miss his fourth straight game; he could return at the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.
