Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Blues – 1/3/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (19-16-2) at BLUES (18-17-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig
Adam Gaudette — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Claude Giroux
Cole Reinhardt — Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven — Artem Zub
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)
Status report
The Senators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Forsberg could start after Merilainen made 21 saves Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Roope Hintz Scores 2 as Stars Beat Senators 4-2
- Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Stars – 1/2/25
- Senators’ Zub Returns, Merilainen Starts Over Forsberg vs. Stars
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Mathieu Joseph — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (illness)
Status report
Faulk is a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said; Faulk took part in the Blues’ optional morning skate Friday but if he can’t play, Perunovich, a defenseman, will play with Tucker and Suter would move up and play with Broberg.
Latest for THW:
- Blues Prospect Jakub Stancl Is Red Hot at the 2025 World Juniors
- St. Louis Blues Best Players of 2024
- Blues Defeat Blackhawks 6-2 in 2025 NHL Winter Classic