Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Blues – 1/3/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (19-16-2) at BLUES (18-17-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Shane Pinto — Ridly Greig

Adam Gaudette — Tim Stutzle — Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins — Josh Norris — Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt — Noah Gregor — Zack Ostapchuk

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson — Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven — Artem Zub

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Jacob Barnard-Docker, Nikolas Matinpalo, Mads Sogaard

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), David Perron (upper body), Linus Ullmark (back)

Status report

The Senators did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-2 loss at the Dallas Stars on Thursday. … Forsberg could start after Merilainen made 21 saves Thursday.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Mathieu Joseph — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Nathan Walker — Alexandre Texier

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg — Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Radek Faksa (lower body), Nick Leddy (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist (illness)

Status report

Faulk is a game-time decision because of an upper-body injury, St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said; Faulk took part in the Blues’ optional morning skate Friday but if he can’t play, Perunovich, a defenseman, will play with Tucker and Suter would move up and play with Broberg.

