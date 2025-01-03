Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blackhawks – 1/3/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
CANADIENS (17-17-3) at BLACKHAWKS (12-24-2)
8 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN2, RDS
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia
Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard
Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble
Injured: None
Status report
The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Savard is expected to be a game-time decision after leaving practice early on Thursday. If he can’t play, Struble will enter the lineup.
Latest for THW:
- Alexandre Carrier’s Contributions to the Canadiens so Far
- Making the Case for Each 2024-25 Calder Trophy Contender
- Canadiens Should No Longer Be Just Sellers at This Year’s Trade Deadline
Blackhawks projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith
Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)
Status report
Dach will be making his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League and forward Joey Anderson was assigned there on Thursday.
Latest for THW:
- Chicago Blackhawks’ 3 Stars for December
- Blackhawks Prospect Report: Moore, Felcman, Dach & More
- Blackhawks Recall Colton Dach, Expected to Make NHL Debut vs. Canadiens