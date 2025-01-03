Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blackhawks – 1/3/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (17-17-3) at BLACKHAWKS (12-24-2)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine
Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher
Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson
Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault
Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Savard is expected to be a game-time decision after leaving practice early on Thursday. If he can’t play, Struble will enter the lineup.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev
Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier
Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom
Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Dach will be making his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League and forward Joey Anderson was assigned there on Thursday.

