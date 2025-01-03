Projected Lineups for the Canadiens vs Blackhawks – 1/3/25

The Montreal Canadiens take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

CANADIENS (17-17-3) at BLACKHAWKS (12-24-2)

8 p.m. ET; CHSN, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield — Nick Suzuki — Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook — Kirby Dach — Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson — Christian Dvorak — Brendan Gallagher

Emil Heineman — Jake Evans — Joel Armia

Lane Hutson — Mike Matheson

Kaiden Guhle — Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj — David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jayden Struble

Injured: None

Status report

The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate. … Savard is expected to be a game-time decision after leaving practice early on Thursday. If he can’t play, Struble will enter the lineup.

Blackhawks projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi — Connor Bedard — Ilya Mikheyev

Colton Dach — Frank Nazar — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Jason Dickinson — Nick Foligno

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Craig Smith

Wyatt Kaiser — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — Louis Crevier

Nolan Allan — TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Petr Mrazek

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Alec Martinez (neck), Laurent Brossoit (knee), Connor Murphy (groin)

Status report

Dach will be making his NHL debut after he was recalled from Rockford of the American Hockey League and forward Joey Anderson was assigned there on Thursday.

