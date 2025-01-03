Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Oilers – 1/3/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (16-17-4) at OILERS (22-12-3)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Dostal could start after Gibson made 27 saves Thursday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Kasperi Kapanen — Mattias Janmark — Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Oilers held an optional morning skate Friday … Hyman will remain on the third line after Brown moved up to take his place on the top line.

