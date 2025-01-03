Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Oilers – 1/3/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Edmonton Oilers tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (16-17-4) at OILERS (22-12-3)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, KCOP-13, Victory+
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Ross Johnston — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins
Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Olen Zellweger
Injured: None
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate Friday following a 4-3 overtime win at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. … Dostal could start after Gibson made 27 saves Thursday.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Kasperi Kapanen — Mattias Janmark — Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner — Adam Henrique — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
The Oilers held an optional morning skate Friday … Hyman will remain on the third line after Brown moved up to take his place on the top line.
