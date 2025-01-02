3 Takeaways From Ducks’ 4-3 Win Over the Jets

The Anaheim Ducks opened 2025 with a late comeback win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night (Jan. 2). The victory gave them their second over the league-leading Jets in the last two weeks and was their third win in a row against premier opponents, having previously beaten the Edmonton Oilers (Dec. 29) and New Jersey Devils (Dec. 31) to close the 2024 portion of their schedule.

Troy Terry continued his monster season as the Ducks also benefited from the late-game heroics of their captain, Radko Gudas, who had an assist and the game-tying goal late in the third period. As the focus shifts toward another matchup with the Oilers tonight, let’s look at the positives from their third straight win.

Troy Terry Continues to Shine Brightest in Anaheim

In a locker room that possesses many players who before the season were predicted to become the offensive leaders for this team, it is still Terry who carries that torch. His overtime winner last night was his second game-winning goal against the Jets this season (the previous came in their Dec. 18 win against them) and was his third point on the night (two goals, one assist). His big night gave him 13 goals and 18 assists on the season, putting him slightly off a 70-point pace for the campaign. However, with the way he collects points in bunches, he can easily eclipse that mark as he remains the go-to player in Anaheim.

Troy Terry, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Terry has demonstrated that he still is the most dangerous player on the ice for the Ducks, just as he has the past few seasons. He continues to score goals in different ways. Last night, he got his first by situating himself in the right spot and being ready to shoot. Ryan Strome, who is also playing superb lately, found Terry with a short lateral pass that forced Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to move laterally, which opened up the five-hole. His second came off the rush, on a perfectly placed shot. It wouldn’t at all be surprising if he was thinking shot all the way down the ice on the 2-on-1. His finisher’s mentality is paying off for him and his team as they creep toward the season’s midway point.

Vatrano & Strome Comprise Two-Thirds of Ducks’ Most Dynamic Line

Before the season, who could’ve predicted that the Ducks would once again be led for a large chunk of the season offensively by Frank Vatrano and Strome? I, for one, certainly thought that that they would be relegated to a middle-six role given the many young stars poised to occupy premium spots and opportunities. So far, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.

They developed chemistry with Mason McTavish for a decent chunk of last season, and this season, they have done the same with Terry. Strome, in particular, has four points in his last three games including two game-winning goals that came in last week’s victories over the Oilers and Devils. This trio occupies the top three spots in team scoring and will continue commanding premium minutes as long as their strong play continues, and they deserve it.

Carlsson & Gudas Make Timely Contributions to the Scoresheet

Leo Carlsson scored for the first time since Dec. 20 with an impressive display of hand-eye coordination. He found a soft spot between Jets defenders and got his stick on a point shot from Gudas. The goal gave him his eighth of the season and his 13th point. After a rip-roaring start to his sophomore campaign that included seven points in his first 10 games, Carlsson has been hot and cold since. The young Swede just turned 20 in late December and has missed time this season with another head injury. Greater consistency and continued health will be things to keep an eye on for the Ducks’ prized centerman as the season progresses, but his reappearance on the scoresheet last night was a welcomed sight.

Gudas, on the other hand, didn’t make an appearance in the goal column at all this season until he unleashed a one-timer that beat Hellebuyck late in the third period to tie the game. The Ducks captain is well off his scoring pace from 2023-24 (six goals), but his first marker of the season couldn’t have been timelier. It was the kind of shot that makes you wish he would do that more often. It was an absolute bomb.

The Ducks have managed to stick around and ultimately win these games because they are getting contributions from various sources. During the win streak, Drew Helleson, Robby Fabbri, Strome, McTavish, Carlsson, Gudas, and Terry have scored, while several others have collected assists. The Ducks still sit at 31st overall in total goals for, but this kind of spread is what they have sorely missed and shows what they are capable of if they do it consistently.

Keeping Pace With Oilers Again Will Be a Unique Challenge

Outscoring the high-flying Oilers is arguably the toughest test one can face in the NHL. Yet, the Ducks miraculously managed to do just that and secure the win last week despite surrendering two power play goals and going scoreless (in five tries) on their own chances. That is generally not a recipe for success, let alone one against a team as potent as Edmonton. But it’s once more into the fray for Terry and the Ducks, this time in Edmonton. They’ll put their three-game win streak on the line when the puck drops at 6 PM PST at Rogers Place.