3 Takeaways From Spitfires’ 9-5 Win Over the Storm

The Windsor Spitfires know this season is about to get tougher. That’s why a big win over a rebuilding conference rival at home on Thursday gave them the points they needed and a lesson they can use for the future.

The end of the Christmas break on Sat., Dec. 28 signaled the unofficial start to the second half of the 2024-25 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season. While the Spitfires sit second in the Western Conference, and 20 points up on the Saginaw Spirit for the top spot in the West Division, nothing is going to come easy now. Contenders are loading up ahead of the Jan. 10 trade deadline, while the rebuilding clubs are stocking themselves with eager young talent who would love to knock off the elites. On Thursday, the club welcomed one of those rebuilding clubs to town, the Guelph Storm, and the visitors gave the home side all it could handle. Here are three takeaways from an eventful game.

Spitfires’ Defence Needs to Help the Offence

In their last two games, the Spitfires’ offence was strong, building 6-2 (Soo Greyhounds) and 4-0 (Flint Firebirds) leads. However, defensive collapses had them escape with 10-6 and 6-4 wins, respectively. On Thursday, they welcomed the rebuilding last-placed Guelph Storm to town in what should have been the perfect remedy.

Just like the Firebirds game, the club jumped out to a 4-0 lead, thanks to three from forward Ilya Protas (Washington Capitals) and one from forward Jack Nesbitt. However, the Storm made it 4-1 at intermission. The teams split a pair of goals in the second before the offence continued in the third. That’s where the visitors cut deficits to 5-3 and 7-5 for the home side. While there was a bit of deja vu, Protas’ fourth of the game and captain Liam Greentree’s (Los Angeles Kings) 26th of the season sealed the 9-5 win.

Windsor Spitfires’ forward Ilya Protas. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

The Spitfires were offensive gold, putting nine goals and 32 shots on rookie Collin Ellsworth. Defensively, they let up and had coverage breakdowns. It’s a trend that’s now resulted in 15 goals against in their last three games. Spitfires head coach Greg Walters said he sees the defensive issues but it should be a quick fix.

“It’s an easy fix,” he said. “We’ve always wanted to say we’re a defence-first team and good defence leads to good offence. Our breakouts have been good but it’s the breakdowns in our zones … They always know and we talked about it today. What is Spits hockey and Spits hockey is outworking every team, being defence first, and managing the puck. When you’re scoring like that, getting big leads, they’re going to cheat offensively, and that’s okay. In the playoffs, you’re not going to score nine, 10, 12 goals, so we just have to clean some things up.”

Protas-Greentree Production is Important

The Spitfires love their depth. They have nine forwards who can produce every night and Walters has even mixed and matched when needed. However, they still need their top guys producing and that’s what happened on Thursday.

Protas came into the game with 21 goals and 53 points in 33 games, while Greentree was pushing for the league lead with 24 goals and 57 points in 35 games. That continued on Thursday. While eight forwards had points, the top line dominated. Rookie Ethan Belchetz had two assists while Protas had four goals and five points and Greentree added another goal and four assists. He now leads the OHL in points, one ahead of Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa. After, Walters praised the duo, including Protas’ elite nature.

“I’ve been in this league since 2002, I’ve never coached a player with his hockey sense away from the puck,” he said. “His stick is NHL elite. You see him stripping pucks, his stick is always on the ice. We’re showing video of him to our kids, how good he is away from the puck … He’s a big man with soft hands. He’s more of a passer; he wants to pass the puck. We have to challenge him to shoot more because he’s got an elite shot. We’re lucky to have him.”

Ilya Protas had four goals and five points, while Liam Greentree added five points of his own, as the Windsor #Spitfires take a 9-5 win over the Guelph #Storm on Thursday at the WFCU Centre. #OHL pic.twitter.com/7jCvh1Xtlw — Dave Jewell (@DaveJewellOHL) January 3, 2025

Walters added Greentree has become an incredible leader in the room, making players feel at home, and creating cohesion on and off the ice. Add in his elite scoring and desire to get better and it’s been a big part of the club’s success.

Having depth is going to pay off down the road for the club. However, you still need your top guys producing every night and a 12-point effort from the top trio is tough to argue.

WFCU Centre Is Home Sweet Home

With the win, the Spitfires are now on top in an important category. They entered the game with one of the best home winning percentages in the Canadian Hockey League at .861 (15-2-0-1 record), just behind the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic (.867). The two points put the Spitfires on top with a .868 winning percentage.

From the start of the season, the WFCU Centre hasn’t just been their hockey home, but their home away from home. This is a tight-knit club that loves being at the rink. Add in great facilities and 4,500-plus fans every game and it’s easy to see why. Walters said from the fans to the owners to management and the players, this is a special environment.

“Our kids love it, the coaches love it, the music is awesome,” he said. “This whole organization, from (Spitfires’ owners) the Savages and Schwabs right down through, do such an amazing job getting people in the building. The show they have here. How (general manager) Billy Bowler treats people, they want to be here. The kids want to be here and you can see it on the ice. It was so much fun to play in front of a sold-out show (Firebirds) and a good crowd tonight. Our kids love it.”

WFCU Centre in Windsor. (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Spitfires’ forward Ryan Abraham was the club’s first-round pick in 2020. He said, for the players, it’s about showing up for the fans.

“Our fans coming to support us every night,” he said. “That’s a big thing. Just showing up for our fans when they show up. It’s a lot to do with the fans, plus well coached, and just everything.”

They now hit the road for seven of their next eight. However, that’s followed by eight of nine at home, which will certainly be welcomed!

