St. Louis Blues Best Players of 2024

Happy New Year! The St. Louis Blues wrapped up the 2024 calendar year with a dominant 6-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field. This memorable victory capped off a year filled with notable moments, including a third coaching change in the past two seasons, several impactful trades, and much more. Now that the year has come to a close, who were the standout players for the Blues in 2024?

Honorable Mention: Jordan Binnington

Jordan Binnington had a great year with the Blues but is left just out of the top five. He finished the year with a .911 save percentage, 2.71 goals against average, and 23.84 goals saved above expected.

5. Colton Parayko

Colton Parayko has had his fair share of struggles in 2024, but he was one of the few reliable defensemen on St. Louis’ blue line. He was the only defenseman to have played in all 85 of the team’s games, recording 10 goals and 36 points during that time. However, it was not his offense that he was known for.

Related: Blues Should Promote Prospect Dalibor Dvorsky to NHL This Season Following Strong Start

In 2024, Parayko registered 222 blocked shots, 135 more than Justin Faulk (87) who ranked second on the Blues. As well, Parayko finished the year in a tie with Chris Tanev for the league lead in blocked shots. Parayko finished the year with the fifth most time on ice of any skater in the NHL, in addition to a 49.49 goals percentage (G%) at even strength. While he is capable of taking his game to another level, he was undoubtedly a valuable member of the Blues in 2024, and fans should be excited about what the 31-year-old has to offer in 2025.

4. Dylan Holloway

He may have played just 39 games with the Blues in 2024, but Dylan Holloway was one of the team’s best players. He finished the year with 14 goals and 26 points while ranking top five in G%, expected goals percentage (xG%), Corsi percentage (CF%), goals for per 60 minutes, and points per 60 minutes.

Dylan Holloway, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was clear Holloway needed a fresh start to reach his potential, but nobody thought he would make such an immediate impact with his new squad. However, he has been one of the Blues’ best players in his time with the team, and there should be no doubt he will only get better in 2025.

3. Jake Neighbours

Jake Neighbours entered Blues training camp ahead of the 2023-24 season without a secure spot in the lineup, yet he has since developed into one of the team’s most consistent and impactful contributors. In 80 games in 2024, Neighbours scored 25 goals, the second most on the team, and 43 points, the fifth most.

Neighbours has cemented his role as one of the best net-front presences in the league. He is not overly physical, but he knows how to leverage his 201-pound frame to win puck battles, and his elite vision helps him find loose pucks. At just 22 years old, he has set himself up to have a lengthy and successful career in The Lou.

2. Jordan Kyrou

Jordan Kyrou had garnered mixed opinions among Blues fans due to concerns about his consistency throughout his career, but he silenced many of his harshest critics in 2024, particularly in the Fall. In 85 games, he led the team in goals (38) and finished second in points (73), primary assists (22), and total assists (35).

Jordan Kyrou LOVES playing outdoors… this is his 5th career #WinterClassic point (and he's only played 3.4 periods). #stlblues pic.twitter.com/ko8rahhCni — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) December 31, 2024

Kyrou’s point totals were impressive, but his ability to step up in Robert Thomas’ absence should not be overlooked. In nine games from Oct. 23 to Nov. 18, Kyrou recorded three goals and six assists, five of which were primary. All things considered, Blues fans had plenty of reasons to be pleased with what Kyrou delivered in 2024.

1. Robert Thomas

The Blues’ best player of 2024 was Robert Thomas. Despite missing 12 games, he finished the year with 76 points in 73 games, the most on the team. In the 2024-25 season, he has eight goals and 29 points in 27 games and has led the team back into the playoff race.

Thomas scored only 19 goals in 2024, but he was shooting at a 12.93% rate, about 2% below his career average. However, he was not inefficient as he played more of a two-way, playmaker role. He finished the year with a 54.31 G%, 51.74 xG%, and a 52.05 CF%, each ranking in the top six among Blues forwards, further solidifying his status as one of the most well-rounded players on the team.

With 2024 now behind them, the Blues will kick off a crucial 2025 calendar year on Jan. 3 when they face off against the Ottawa Senators. The Blues are currently in the midst of a self-described retool, but that does not mean they are not focused on winning. Sitting just two points out of a playoff spot, anything is possible, and with their big win at Wrigley Field, momentum is on their side.