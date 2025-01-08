Jets’ Josh Morrissey Not Ruled Out for Friday’s Game Following Lower-Body Injury

Winnipeg Jets’ star defenseman Josh Morrissey has not been ruled out of the team’s next game after leaving their 5-2 Jan. 7 victory over the Nashville Predators with a leg injury.

Morrissey suffered the injury in the second period after getting tied up with teammate Mark Scheifele and colliding awkwardly with his own net. Morrissey initially went to the locker room and tried one more shift a few minutes later, but looked hampered and left the game for good thereafter.

At Wednesday’s optional skate, head coach Scott Arniel said Morrissey was feeling better, is getting more treatment, and may practice Thursday ahead of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings at Canada Life Centre.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The fact Morrissey appears to have avoided a major injury will have Jets fans breathing a huge side of relief. The alternate captain is one of the NHL’s elite offensive defenseman and has recorded five goals and 33 assists for 38 points in 42 games on the top pairing.

The Jets’ blue line has taken a beating recently and it has forced depth defensemen into expanded roles. Dylan Samberg has been out since late November with a broken foot, but has been a full participant in practice recently and could return for Friday’s game against the Kings. Haydn Fleury has been out since Christmas with a knee injury and Colin Miller is on the shelf for at least two weeks with a fractured larynx he suffered Jan. 4 against the Detroit Red Wings.