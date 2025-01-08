Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Woll, Knies & Matthews

The Toronto Maple Leafs won a second-straight 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 7. With the win, the Maple Leafs completed a sweep of their home-and-home series. Despite being outshot—Philadelphia controlled 62% of the shots and 67% of high-danger chances—the Maple Leafs took advantage of their opportunities.

John Tavares started the scoring with his 20th of the season on the man advantage. His goal tied him with Joe Pavelski for 56th on the NHL’s all-time list. Auston Matthews then knotted the game at 2–2. He set an NHL record as the fastest American-born NHLer to reach 200 multi-point games. Matthew Knies sealed the deal with a nifty deflection late in the third period. With that goal, he continued his red-hot scoring streak.

Joseph Woll was solid in the net to earn his fifth-straight victory and improve his record to 14–6–0. The Maple Leafs are on a roll, having also (like Woll) won five straight. The win extended their lead atop the Atlantic Division and tied them for first in the Eastern Conference.

Item One: Joseph Woll’s Is Staying Strong in the Crease

Woll has been steady in the Maple Leafs’ crease. As the last line of defense, he’s played a key role in the team’s recent success. During his winning streak, he’s allowed just 10 goals and now owns a 2.46 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. These numbers place him in the NHL’s leaders for goalies who have played 20-plus games.

His team’s defensive play has matched Woll’s improved play. The symbiotic relationship creates an ideal partnership between the team and its goalie. He’s already started 19 games this season and is nearing his total of 23 starts last season. It’s becoming clear that Woll is crucial to the Maple Leafs’ success.

Item Two: Matthew Knies Is on a Scoring Surge

Matthew Knies has been on fire lately. He has scored five goals in his last three games, including the game-winner in the Maple Leafs’ victory. This recent three-game run snapped a nine-game goal drought and showed the young winger’s increasing confidence and chemistry with superstar Matthews and Mitch Marner. Knies’ production during this streak has pushed him to a pace to net 32 goals on the season. That’s pretty impressive for a player so early in his NHL career.

Knies has thrived playing on Matthews’ wing. He’s a natural fit, profiting from the chances the Maple Leafs’ top centre helps to create. That said, he’s also showing that he has his own strengths and is not riding the coattails of a mega-star. Knies’ blend of physicality, hockey IQ, and offensive courage to go to the tough spots on the ice make him a valuable asset to Toronto’s lineup. He adds depth and a secondary scoring option.

Knies’ current pace might not even reflect his long-term abilities. Could the youngster become a 45-goal scorer? If he can capitalize on his chances and deliver in key moments, he’ll become an even more important part of his team’s success. Watch for the young winger to continue his development and prove to be a critical piece of the Maple Leafs’ offensive future.

Item Three: Matthews Gets 200th Multiple-Point Game

In last night’s game, Matthews broke Pat LaFontaine’s record to become the fastest American-born player to reach 200 multiple-point games. Matthews reached this milestone in just 589 NHL games, surpassing LaFontaine’s mark of 617. The feat makes him the fourth-fastest active player to reach 200 multi-point games, trailing only Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, and Alex Ovechkin.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since returning from injury, Matthews has put up three straight multiple-point games (with two goals and five assists). Yes, he’s shown his scoring touch. However, his two-way play is also a key to the Maple Leafs’ success. Against the Flyers, Matthews scored a goal, added an assist, blocked a couple of shots, and had a strong showing in the faceoff circle (winning 11 of 21 draws). Unsurprisingly, he’s been able to dominate offensively while being strong defensively. Could his continuing evolution under head coach Craig Berube position him as a cornerstone in Toronto’s quest for postseason success?

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs won a game they likely shouldn’t have as the Flyers statistically dominated the game. Still, despite managing only two shots in the opening period and allowing 62% of the total shots, the Maple Leafs turned three of their six high-danger opportunities chances into goals. This season, they seem to be able to win tight, grinding games. That ability highlights the team’s increasing maturity.

This victory pushed Toronto’s streak to five wins, moving them into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference and giving them a six-point lead in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs are showing they are serious contenders. As the team tightened its defensive game while maintaining offensive potency, they also built a foundation for sustained success in the second half.