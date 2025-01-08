Future Capitals Leave 2025 World Juniors With Medals & Memories

Six Washington Capitals’ prospects participated in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship (WJC) over the last two weeks. Half of the delegation came home with shiny medals, but every player, coach, scout, and fan who watched the tournament left with lasting hockey memories. For the first time in program history, the United States won back-to-back gold medals at the WJC. Meanwhile, the Canadian crowd relentlessly booed a sixth-round forward from Czechia involved in Canada’s early exit from medal contention.

Ryan Leonard & Cole Hutson Lead USA to Historic Gold Medal

Ryan Leonard, a Capitals’ 2023 first-round pick, was selected as the captain of this year’s United States squad after assisting last season’s Gold medal-winning performance in Sweden. Leonard was selected as the MVP and best forward with a five-goal and five-assist performance in Ottawa. While he did not lead the team in scoring, Leonard and his linemates were a dominant force against all competition. The Boston College trio of Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and James Hagens combined for 29 points over their seven gruelling games.

Cole Hutson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Blueliner Cole Hutson set a new standard with 11 points, becoming the first defenseman to lead the tournament in scoring. Hutson, a Capitals’ 2024 second-round choice, finished with three goals and eight assists over seven games, including a five-assist outing against Germany in the preliminary round. The 5-foot-10 defenseman heads back to Boston University, a rival to Leonard and his Boston College buddies. The former teammates will play a home-and-home series for their respective college teams in Boston at the end of the month.

Cole Hutson (WSH) did break USA's single-tournament scoring record for a defenseman with his 11th point. He is also now the 2025 WJC's top scorer. No defenseman in the history of the tournament has ever led the World Juniors in scoring. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) January 6, 2025

Crowd Voices Strong Opinions on Czechia’s Petr Sikora

Czechia’s Petr Sikora, the Capitals’ 2024 sixth-round selection, was heavily jeered every time he touched the puck following Canada’s stunning early exit from the tournament by the heavily pro-Canada crowds in Ottawa. Sikora took a hit from Cole Beaudoin, who was called for kneeing on the play and ejected, much to the crowd’s displeasure. The young forward returned after walking off the thigh injury to assist on the game-winning power-play goal that eliminated Canada in the quarterfinals for the second-straight year. For the remaining two games in Ottawa, Sikora was serenaded with booing as the bad guy who destroyed the home nation’s WJC dreams.

Czechia celebrated a bronze medal after an exhilarating 14-round shootout win over Sweden to finish the 2025 World Juniors and smiled and waved to the booing crowd as he received his medal. He finished with four goals and three assists for seven points in seven games in the third-place finish.

Remaining Representatives From Washington’s Organization

Three other Capitals prospects skated in the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship for non-medal-winning countries that all suffered the same fate as Canada – an early exit in the quarterfinals. Slovakia’s Miroslav Satan, a seventh-round 2024 selection, recorded one assist. Finland ousted Slovakia, 5-3.

Latvia was the tournament’s underdog that stunned people with resilient play and two OT wins in Group A. Eriks Mateiko, a Capitals 2024 third-round pick, was a scoring threat for Latvia with five goals in five games. Sweden ended Latvia’s tournament with a 3-2 quarterfinal win. Defenseman Leon Muggli, Washington’s 52nd overall 2024 pick, contributed five assists to Switzerland in as many games. Switzerland lost to the United States, 7-2, to end their trip to Ottawa.