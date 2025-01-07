Jets’ Miller Out At Least 2 Weeks With Fractured Larynx

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller will be out a minimum of two weeks with a fractured larynx, head coach Scott Arniel has confirmed.

Miller suffered the injury late in the first period on Jan. 4 against the Detroit Red Wings when an attempted Red Wings dump in hit him in the throat. Miller immediately dropped his gloves after the impact, clutched his throat, went straight to the dressing room, and did not return.

“A dangerous situation, but he’s doing better now,” Arniel said.

Colin Miller, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Miller has two goals and six assists for eight points and a plus-8 rating in 34 games this season in a bottom-pairing role. The Jets blue line is becoming increasingly battered as Dylan Samberg and Haydn Fleury are also out with injury — Samberg with a broken foot he suffered in late November and Fleury with a knee injury he suffered in late December. Both have practiced in recent days and appear to be nearing returns.

Related: Top 3 Jets from First Half of 2024-25 Season

The Jets are back in action this evening at Canada Life Centre when they host the Nashville Predators in the third game of an eight-game home stand. The Jets will look to snap a three-game losing streak. Their last win came against the Predators on Dec. 30.