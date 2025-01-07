St. Louis Blues’ Top 10 Prospects: 2024-25 Midseason Update

The St. Louis Blues are in the latter half of their retool and the prospect pool is in great shape. A record-breaking nine prospects represented the franchise at the 2025 World Junior Championship (WJC), and the entire prospect pool has taken major strides this season. Heading into the second half of the 2024-25 season, who are the 10 top prospects in the Blues’ system?

Honorable Mentions: Tomas Mrsic, Juraj Pekarcik, Matthew Mayich, Lukas Fischer, Matvei Korotky, Quinton Burns, Ivan Vorobyov, Michael Buchinger, Ondrej Kos, Zach Dean

10. Jakub Stancl

Jakub Stancl, a fourth-round pick by the Blues in the 2023 Draft (No. 106), is off to a strong start in the 2024-25 season. His impressive 11 goals and 32 points in 26 games with the Kelowna Rockets turned heads, but it was his tournament-leading seven goals and 10 points in seven games for Czechia at the World Junior Championship that truly stood out.

The left-handed winger, standing 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, consistently uses his size and strength to dominate in the offensive zone. At just 19 years old, he has already made a significant mark on the international stage. Building on his standout performance in the second half of the season will be key to climbing the ranks within the Blues’ system.

9. Arseni Koromyslov

Arseni Koromyslov is a name most Blues fans may not recognize yet, but that should change soon. The 21-year-old defenseman, standing 6-foot-5, has recorded two goals and eight points this season across stints with Lada Togliatti, SKA St. Petersburg, and Traktor Chelyabinsk in the Kontinental Hockey League. However, it is his defensive abilities that make him an intriguing prospect.

The left-handed defenseman skates well and boasts impressive hand-eye coordination, a skill his coaches often rely on in late-game situations. He also possesses strong puck-handling skills and excellent vision, making him more than just a stay-at-home defenseman.

With the Blues organization already deep among left-handed defensemen, Koromyslov’s path to the NHL will not be easy, but if he breaks through, head coach Jim Montgomery will love what he brings to the ice. Fans, however, will have to be patient, as the Moscow native is under contract through the 2025-26 season.

8. Adam Jecho

Adam Jecho is another exciting prospect in the Blues’ system. Selected 95th overall in the 2024 Draft, he has registered nine goals and 24 points this season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL. Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 201 pounds, Jecho offers versatility by playing both center and wing.

Czechia eliminates Canada for the second consecutive year!



Adam Jecho scores the game winner with only 39 seconds left!@EdmOilKings | @StLouisBlues | #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/bUSwDzb5RA — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 3, 2025

A true power forward, he excels at using his size and strength to his advantage. At the WJC with Czechia, he notched two goals and seven points in seven games, including the dramatic game-winning goal in the final minute of the quarterfinal to eliminate Canada.

7. Colin Ralph

Colin Ralph stands out as one of the most promising prospects in the Blues’ system. No surprise, the 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman is already one of the top defensive defenseman in college hockey. While his offensive numbers are modest — just one goal and four points in 17 games as a freshman at St. Cloud State — he ranks third on the team in ice time, averaging nearly 21 minutes per game as a freshman.

Additionally, Ralph played in all seven games for the United States at the 2025 WJC en route to winning a gold medal. He was a key figure on the penalty kill and even registered an assist. He finished even in seven games in plus-minus as the team’s third-pairing defenseman.

Team USA poses with the IIHF Cup after winning gold in overtime against Team Finland during the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

At just 19 years old, Ralph has plenty of room to develop his offensive game, but Blues fans should be excited about his NHL potential. His playing style draws comparisons to current Blue Colton Parayko, known for his strong, physical defensive presence. If Ralph can improve his shot and playmaking abilities, he will have a solid chance to crack the NHL lineup in a few seasons.

6. Adam Jiricek

Adam Jiricek, the Blues’ first-round pick in the 2024 Draft, missed much of the early season due to a knee injury but has made a strong impact since his return. In six games with the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League, he has recorded two goals and an assist, while also contributing five assists in seven games for Czechia at the WJC en route to winning a bronze medal.

Though he may not provide significant offensive upside like some fellow 2024 defenseman first-round picks, Jiricek’s vision and stretch passing are standout attributes. Defensively, he impresses with his physicality, hockey IQ, and above-average skating. At just 18 years old, he is among the younger players from his draft class, making any delays in offensive development relatively minor. With the Blues organization thin on right-shot defensemen, Jiricek has a clear path to developing into a top-four blueliner.

5. Aleksanteri Kaskimaki

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was a name most fans were not familiar with heading into the season, but his six goals and 22 points in 30 games for the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL) has quickly changed that. He has played both center and left wing, with his best playing coming as of late with two goals and 10 points in his last 10 games. At 20 years old, the young forward has already impressed offensively at the professional level, offering quite the upside for a former third-round draft pick.

4. Otto Stenberg

Otto Stenberg was one of three first-round picks by the Blues in 2023. In 25 games with the Malmö Redhawks of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), one of the premier hockey leagues in the world, the 19-year-old has three goals and six points, equal to his production last season. At the 2025 WJC, he showed just how strong of a player he is against players his age, posting three goals and eight points in seven games for Sweden.

What an absolute SNIPE from #stlblues prospect Otto Stenberg to give Sweden the lead in the semifinals at the #WorldJuniors! #SHL pic.twitter.com/V3jXDyRIyB — FloHockey (@FloHockey) January 4, 2025

Stenberg can play both center and wing, and he likes to use his vision in transition to set up plays in the offensive zone. He has a sneaky good wrist shot and scoring touch, and it is only a matter of time until his offensive production takes the next step.

3. Theo Lindstein

Theo Lindstein, the Blues’ second first-round pick in the 2023 Draft, has tallied two goals and four points across 23 SHL games with Brynäs IF this season. The left-handed defenseman made waves at the 2024 WJC, where he led all defensemen with eight points in seven games, followed by four assists in seven games at the 2025 tournament.

Since his selection, Blues fans have eagerly anticipated the now 20-year-old’s development, drawn by his exceptional mobility, vision, and intriguing upside. His skill set positions him as a key part of the team’s future on the blue line.

2. Jimmy Snuggerud

Jimmy Snuggerud could be first on this list, so his placement should not be seen as a negative, especially with his strong play for the University of Minnesota this season. The 20-year-old is up to 11 goals and 28 points in 22 games this season, ranking ninth in the NCAA in goals and second in points, trailing only New York Islanders prospect, Quinn Finley.

Snuggerud, selected 23rd overall by the Blues in 2022, has great size, strength and defensive instinct, offering him a high floor. Most notably, he has an elite shot, boasting an ability to score from anywhere on the ice. While he was too old for the WJC in 2025, his five goals and 13 points in seven games were crucial on the United States’ 2024 WJC tournament-winning team. Set to begin turn professional by the end of this season or start of next, he is not far away from proving why he is such an exciting prospect.

1. Dalibor Dvorsky

Dalibor Dvorsky began the season ranked second among Blues prospects, but his dominant start to his professional career in the AHL as a 19-year-old has proven he belongs at the top of the list. Not only does he have 11 goals and 21 points with Springfield, he has also been one of the team’s best two way centers. Additionally, he has shown impressive discipline, taking only one minor penalty so far this season.

Prior to the 2025 WJC, Dvorsky was known on the international level, but his five goals and nine points in five games as the captain of Slovakia further solidified his presence as an elite prospect. Whether the Blues will keep Dvorsky in the AHL to develop or promote him to the NHL prior to the end of this season is unknown, but he should undoubtedly be recognized as a potential future superstar down the middle as one of the safest prospects the Blues have.