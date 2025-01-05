Red Wings Beat Jets 4-2 for Fourth Straight Win

The Detroit Red Wings (17-18-4) won their fourth straight game on Saturday night (Jan. 4), defeating the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 at Canada Life Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

After establishing an early lead, the Red Wings held off the Jets (27-12-2) late to hold onto the win. The Jets, who most recently lost on Jan. 2 to the Anaheim Ducks, fall to 0-1-1 in 2025.

Game Recap

The Red Wings opened things up on the power play, with captain Dylan Larkin wiring one past Connor Hellebuyck to make it 1-0. Hellebuyck appeared to have issues finding the puck behind Jets’ defenceman Logan Stanley, who provided the screen for Larkin who made no mistake.

Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

It was another power-play tally that put the Red Wings up 2-0, as a Lucas Raymond shot from the left circle deflected off of Jets’ defender Neal Pionk’s stick and past Hellebuyck. The goal was the second of three points on the night for Raymond, who had previously added an assist on Larkin’s opener, and on his empty net goal.

Shortly thereafter, the Jets got on the board in a similar fashion. Jets’ defenceman Josh Morrissey, who had left the game early after taking a puck to the face, returned and wired one from the point that went off of Red Wings’ forward Tyler Motte and found its way through Alex Lyon. Morrissey’s fourth of the season and 70th of his career made it 2-1.

The Red Wings restored their two-goal lead just under halfway through the third period. Alex DeBrincat redirected a Patrick Kane centering pass past Hellebuyck to make it 3-1. DeBrincat managed to be in exactly the right position with his stick on the ice, beating a fairly well-positioned defender to the puck.

The Jets cut into the lead again with just over three minutes left in the third, as Nikolaj Ehlers tapped home a Pionk point shot to make it 3-2. Despite their best efforts, they wouldn’t add another in the final few minutes. Larkin added his second goal of the game into the empty net to make it 4-2 Red Wings as a final.

Lyon picked up his eighth win of the season, stopping 21 shots. He also got his fair share of help from a goalie’s best friend, the post, as the Jets rung four off the iron in the game.

Hellebuyck remains just one win shy of 300 in his career, as he drops consecutive starts for the first time since Dec. 3. He allowed three goals on 28 shots.

Up Next

The Red Wings take their win streak back home, as they face the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 7. The Jets remain at home and will try and get back on track as they welcome the Nashville Predators to Canada Life Center on Jan. 7 as well.