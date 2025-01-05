United States Powers Past Czechia 4-1 to Advance to Gold Medal Game

The United States looked to advance to the gold medal game for the second year in a row when they took on Czechia in the second semifinal game of the 2025 World Junior Championship. A tightly contested game that was a defensive battle for the most part ended with the United States victorious, 4-1.

A first period where it seemed like both teams were feeling each other out and playing a more conservative game ended in a 1-1 deadlock. The United States scored in the first five minutes, with Ryan Leonard (Washington Capitals) making a diving play on the puck to find Gabe Perreault (New York Rangers) in the slot on a two-on-one. Perreault beat Czechia netminder Michael Hrabal (Utah Hockey Club) to put the US up 1-0. That lead held until Jakub Stancl (St. Louis Blues) took advantage of a turnover in the American zone, made a strong move down the boards and fired a shot past Trey Augustine (Detroit Red Wings) to even things up at 1-1, where things would stay at the end of 20 minutes.

Czechia did not record a shot in the second period until just over 11 minutes in. Still, the United States could not generate much offense early on as the defensive battle continued. It took until the six-minute mark of the period for any scoring to occur. Cole Eiserman (New York Islanders) proved why he has been talked about as one of the purest goal-scoring threats on the American team when he took a pass from Trevor Connelly for a rocket of a one-timer on the power play to give the United States a 2-1 lead. Eiserman’s goal was the only scoring action of the period.

Perreault returned the favor to Leonard in the third period, finding his Boston College teammate on a two-on-one to give the United States a late 3-1 lead (just over four minutes left in the game). William Moore tallied an empty net goal on the power play with a minute left to put things out of reach at a 4-1 American lead.

Augustine made numerous big-time saves with his team in the lead, looking more like himself after a sluggish start to the tournament. With the win, he has the most wins in US history at the Under-20 WJC level, with 12 in his WJC career. He made 26 saves on 27 shots. Hrabal was strong when called upon for Czechia, stopping 23 of the 24 shots he saw.

The United States moves on to the gold medal game against Finland. They are looking to repeat as gold medal winners in the tournament for the first time in program history and get some revenge against the Finns after losing to them in preliminary round play in overtime. Czechia will play in the bronze medal game for the second year in a row, taking on Sweden.

