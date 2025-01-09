Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Lightning – 1/9/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BRUINS (20-18-5) at LIGHTNING (21-15-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle
Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau
John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke
Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy
Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Mark McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)
Status report
Zadorov and Wotherspoon will switch places on the defense pairs.
Lightning projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Zemgus Girgensons
Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Cam Atkinson
Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)
Status report
The Lightning are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.
