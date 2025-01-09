Projected Lineups for Bruins vs Lightning – 1/9/25

The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BRUINS (20-18-5) at LIGHTNING (21-15-2)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand — Elias Lindholm — Charlie Coyle

Oliver Wahlstrom — Trent Frederic — Justin Brazeau

John Beecher — Mark Kastelic — Cole Koepke

Nikita Zadorov — Charlie McAvoy

Parker Wotherspoon — Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei — Andrew Peeke

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Mark McLaughlin, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body)

Status report

Zadorov and Wotherspoon will switch places on the defense pairs.

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Zemgus Girgensons

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

The Lightning are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

