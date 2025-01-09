Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes – 1/9/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Steven Lorentz

Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Marshall Rifai

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)

Status report

Holmberg enters the lineup after missing five games with an illness.

Latest for THW:

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic

Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook

Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Ty Smith — Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: Ty Smith

Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)

Status report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Andersen, a goalie, practiced with Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since having knee surgery Nov. 22; there is no timetable for his return.

Latest for THW: