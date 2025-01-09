Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes – 1/9/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Carolina Hurricanes tonight at Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (27-13-2) at HURRICANES (24-15-2)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nicholas Robertson — Max Domi — Steven Lorentz
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly — Philippe Myers
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Max Pacioretty, Ryan Reaves, Marshall Rifai
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body), Jake McCabe (upper body)
Status report
Holmberg enters the lineup after missing five games with an illness.
Latest for THW:
- 8 NHL Prospects the Islanders Should Target in Trades
- Every NHL Team’s Most Underrated Prospect
- Insider Names 7 Realistic Options for Maple Leafs at Centre
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis — Sebastian Aho — Jack Roslovic
Eric Robinson — Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Juha Jaaska — Jack Drury — Jackson Blake
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Ty Smith — Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: Ty Smith
Injured: Tyson Jost (lower body), Frederik Andersen (knee), Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body), William Carrier (lower body)
Status report
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Andersen, a goalie, practiced with Carolina on Wednesday for the first time since having knee surgery Nov. 22; there is no timetable for his return.
Latest for THW: