Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Wild – 1/9/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
AVALANCHE (25-16-1) at WILD (26-11-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, ALT
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Tye Felhaber — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski
Calvin de Haan
Mackenzie Blackwood
Trent Miner
Scratched: None
Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Jonathan Drouin (upper body)
Status report
Colorado did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. … Drouin took part in the skate Wednesday and did not play; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said then he was “hoping” the forward can play Thursday.
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman
Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin
Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones
Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm
Travis Dermott — David Jiricek
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: None
Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)
Status report
Fleury is a game-time decision because of an illness. … Brodin, a defenseman, is day to day after blocking a shot during the third period of a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Faber, a defenseman, left in the first period Tuesday; there is no timeline for his return. … Kaprizov, a forward, skated the past two days but remains day to day and will miss his seventh straight game. … Jiricek will make his Wild debut.
