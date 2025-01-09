Projected Lineups for the Avalanche vs Wild – 1/9/25

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Minnesota Wild tonight at Xcel Energy Center Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

AVALANCHE (25-16-1) at WILD (26-11-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, ALT

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Joel Kiviranta — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Tye Felhaber — Juuso Parsinen — Jere Innala

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Keaton Middleton — Sam Malinski

Calvin de Haan

Mackenzie Blackwood

Trent Miner

Scratched: None

Injured: Scott Wedgewood (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), Ivan Ivan (upper body), Oliver Kylington (upper body), Miles Wood (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head), Jonathan Drouin (upper body)

Status report

Colorado did not conduct a morning skate Thursday following a 3-1 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. … Drouin took part in the skate Wednesday and did not play; Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said then he was “hoping” the forward can play Thursday.

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Ryan Hartman

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau — Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Ben Jones

Jake Middleton — Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill — Declan Chisholm

Travis Dermott — David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: None

Injured: Jakub Lauko (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body), Brock Faber (upper body)

Status report

Fleury is a game-time decision because of an illness. … Brodin, a defenseman, is day to day after blocking a shot during the third period of a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. … Faber, a defenseman, left in the first period Tuesday; there is no timeline for his return. … Kaprizov, a forward, skated the past two days but remains day to day and will miss his seventh straight game. … Jiricek will make his Wild debut.

