Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Ducks – 1/9/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (17-18-5) at BLUES (19-19-4)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome – Sam Colangelo
Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Nikita Nesterenko — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason
Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba
Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Terry, a forward, will miss his second straight game for the birth of his second child.
Blues projected lineup
Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou
Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)
Status report
Faksa will play for the second time in 14 games and first after missing seven games with a skate cut near the groin area.
