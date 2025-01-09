Projected Lineups for the Blues vs Ducks – 1/9/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (17-18-5) at BLUES (19-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome – Sam Colangelo

Isac Lundestrom — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Nikita Nesterenko — Jansen Harkins — Brett Leason

Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba

Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal

John Gibson

Scratched: Olen Zellweger, Ross Johnston, Troy Terry

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Terry, a forward, will miss his second straight game for the birth of his second child.

Blues projected lineup

Brandon Saad — Robert Thomas — Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway — Brayden Schenn — Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours — Oskar Sundqvist — Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko — Radek Faksa — Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler — Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg – Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter — Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Mathieu Joseph, Alexandre Texier

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body)

Status report

Faksa will play for the second time in 14 games and first after missing seven games with a skate cut near the groin area.

