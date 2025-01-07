Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Flames – 1/7/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
FLAMES (18-14-7) at DUCKS (17-18-4)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW, TVAS
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier
Andrei Kuzmenko — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Lomberg
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Walker Duehr, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie
Injured: None
Status report
The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.
Ducks projected lineup
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Nikita Nesterenko
Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba
Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger
Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Status report
Terry missed the Ducks morning skate because his wife, Dani, went into labor with their second child; coach Greg Cronin was unsure if Terry would be available against Calgary. Leason took Terry’s place on the top line with Vatrano and Strome at the skate. … Zegras participated in the morning skate as an extra fourth-line forward; it was his first time on the ice with Anaheim since he had surgery Dec. 12 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and was originally estimated to be out six weeks.
