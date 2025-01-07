Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Flames – 1/7/25

The Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLAMES (18-14-7) at DUCKS (17-18-4)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, SNW, TVAS

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Martin Pospisil

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Connor Zary — Jakob Pelletier

Andrei Kuzmenko — Kevin Rooney — Ryan Lomberg

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Joel Hanley — Mackenzie Weegar

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Walker Duehr, Daniil Miromanov, Tyson Barrie

Injured: None

Status report

The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday and are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Nikita Nesterenko

Brian Dumoulin — Jacob Trouba

Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Status report

Terry missed the Ducks morning skate because his wife, Dani, went into labor with their second child; coach Greg Cronin was unsure if Terry would be available against Calgary. Leason took Terry’s place on the top line with Vatrano and Strome at the skate. … Zegras participated in the morning skate as an extra fourth-line forward; it was his first time on the ice with Anaheim since he had surgery Dec. 12 to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and was originally estimated to be out six weeks.

Latest for THW: