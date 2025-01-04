Draisaitl’s Late Goal Secures Oilers’ 3-2 Win Over Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks brought a three-game winning streak into Edmonton when they played the Oilers at Rogers Place on Friday night (Jan. 3). This was their second meeting within the week, as Anaheim came away victorious with a 5-3 decision this past Sunday (Dec. 30). The Oilers had a two-goal lead in that one and couldn’t hold on. They also had a two-goal lead in this one, that was squandered, but they managed to fight through another blown lead and come away with a 3-2 victory. Here’s your game recap.

Game Recap

Edmonton opened the scoring 16:54 into the first period on the power play. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the puck hard to the net and looked to find Zach Hyman backdoor, but his pass went off the defender in front, and past goaltender Lukas Dostal for his ninth of the season.

Darnell Nurse extended the Oilers lead 7:57 into the middle frame. Jeff Skinner found Nurse in the high slot and he ripped a shot over the blocker of the Ducks netminder for his fourth of the campaign.

Near the end of the second period, Brett Leason got Anaheim on the board for his fifth of the season. An Oilers turnover at the offensive blue line led to a breakaway, and Leason went through the legs of Stuart Skinner in Edmonton’s net. Therefore, the Oilers took a 2-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Ducks tied the game on the power play courtesy of Jackson LaCombe’s seventh of the season 6:53 into the final frame. He was able to walk in and pick his spot, upstairs over the Oilers netminder.

Then, Leon Draisaitl recorded his 28th goal of the season with under two minutes remaining in the third period to win the game for Edmonton. Nurse’s cross seam pass deflected off Hyman, and right on the stick of Draisaitl who went over the blocker of Dostal for his ninth game-winning goal this season.

The Oilers begin a four-game road trip with a stop in Seattle to play the Kraken on Saturday night (Jan. 4) in the second half of a back-to-back. Meanwhile, the Ducks return home for their next two games, starting with a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday (Jan. 5).