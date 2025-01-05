Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Ducks – 1/5/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (20-14-2) at DUCKS (16-18-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN360

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont
Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Zemgus Girgensons

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson
Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Nikita Nesterenko — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson
Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

