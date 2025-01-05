Projected Lineups for the Lightning vs Ducks – 1/5/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at the Honda Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

LIGHTNING (20-14-2) at DUCKS (16-18-4)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, Victory+, KCOP-13, SN360

Lightning projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee — Nick Paul — Michael Eyssimont

Gage Goncalves — Luke Glendening — Zemgus Girgensons

Victor Hedman — Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh — Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg — Nick Perbix

Jonas Johansson

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Cam Atkinson

Injured: J.J. Moser (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Johansson is expected to start after Vasilevskiy made 19 saves in a 2-1 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Latest for THW:

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry

Alex Killorn — Leo Carlsson — Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri

Nikita Nesterenko — Isac Lundestrom — Jansen Harkins

Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba

Jackson Lacombe — Radko Gudas

Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Ross Johnston

Injured: Trevor Zegras (knee), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Latest for THW: