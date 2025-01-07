Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Sharks – 1/7/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-9-3) at SHARKS (13-23-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1
Golden Knights projected lineup
Tanner Pearson — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone
Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev
Victor Olofsson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar
Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Ilya Samsonov
Adin Hill
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski
Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)
Status report
Olofsson returns to the Golden Knights lineup after missing a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of illness. … Roy returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday but the center did not make the trip.
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund
Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith
Klim Kostin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow — Luke Kunin — Nikolai Kovalenko
Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Marc Edouard-Vlasic
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body)
Status report
Grundstrom participated in the Sharks morning skate Tuesday in a regular jersey but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. … Walman joined San Jose for the morning skate for the first time since being injured but the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game. … Mukhamadullin will return after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. … Vlasic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.
