Projected Lineups for the Golden Knights vs Sharks – 1/7/25

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

10:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA, SN1

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson — Jack Eichel – Mark Stone

Tomas Hertl — William Karlsson — Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Jonas Rondbjerg — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Ilya Samsonov

Adin Hill

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Kaedan Korczak, Tanner Laczynski

Injured: Ivan Barbashev (upper body), Nicolas Roy (upper body)

Status report

Olofsson returns to the Golden Knights lineup after missing a 3-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday because of illness. … Roy returned to practice in a noncontact jersey Monday but the center did not make the trip.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Mikael Granlund — Fabian Zetterlund

Collin Graf — Macklin Celebrini — Will Smith

Klim Kostin — Alexander Wennberg — Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow — Luke Kunin — Nikolai Kovalenko

Henry Thrun — Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro — Timothy Liljegren

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Jan Rutta

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Marc Edouard-Vlasic

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (broken cheekbone), Jake Walman (lower body), Carl Grundstrom (upper body), Nico Sturm (lower body)

Status report

Grundstrom participated in the Sharks morning skate Tuesday in a regular jersey but the forward will miss his fourth straight game. … Walman joined San Jose for the morning skate for the first time since being injured but the defenseman will miss his seventh consecutive game. … Mukhamadullin will return after being a healthy scratch the previous two games. … Vlasic, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch.

